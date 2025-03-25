Top stocks to watch: HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Wipro, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Hyundai, NHPC

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains on the back of positive global and domestic cues, besides value buying in the beaten-down counters. BSE Sensex soared 1,078.87 points, or 1.40 per cent, to end at 77,984.38. NSE's Nifty50 rallied 307.95 points, or 1.32 per cent, to settle at 23,658.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 25, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of KSolves India and Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) shall trade ex-dividend today.



HCL Technologies: The technology player has announced a strategic partnership with Western Union to drive innovation and transformation in the financial services industry. Both companies will establish an advanced technology center in Hyderabad, India, which will further enhance Western Union's global technology capabilities.



ICICI Bank: ICICI Securities has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank and is deemed to have been delisted from the stock exchanges, effective March 24.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company announced AI-driven autonomous agents for Agentforce to revolutionize experiences for patients, providers, payers, and healthcare companies while easing the heavy administrative burden across the healthcare industry.



IndusInd Bank: The CGST and Central Excise, Thane, has imposed a penalty of Rs 30.15 crore on the bank for various GST issues. The bank will explore filing an appeal against the order.



Britannia Industries: The FMCG major's operations at its plant in Jhagadia, Gujarat have been partially affected due to a strike that commenced on March 24. The company is in continuous discussion with workers to resolve the situation amicably. The impact of this event is being assessed, and the company is managing demand through available resources.



Hyundai Motor India: The company board of automaker has approved an investment of up to Rs 694 crore for establishing and operating a Tooling Centre in India.



SBI Life Insurance Company: The private life insurer company has received an Income Tax Order from the Income Tax Department, demanding tax and interest of Rs 431 crore.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has acquired a 4.4-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru for the development of a residential project with a total development potential of 0.6 million square feet and a gross development value of approximately Rs 950 crore.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railways player has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Central Railway project worth Rs 115.79 crore. The project involves OHE modification work for the upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at the feeding system in the Itarsi-Amla section in the Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet the 3000 MT loading target.



NHPC: The state run power player has completed the trial run of Unit-2 (200 MW) of the Parbati-II HE project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh. The trial run of the remaining 3 units of the Parbati-II HE project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025.



Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: The specialty chemical firm entered into an agreement with thyssenkrupp Uhde India (TKUIPL) for the supply of a Weak Nitric Acid-III plant on an LEPC basis. TKUIPL has a tie-up with its parent company thyssenkrupp Uhde for the supply of Process knowhow and License for the Weak Nitric Acid-III plant.



Central Bank of India: The public sector lender opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on March 24. The board has approved a floor price of Rs 42.62 per share.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers: The defence company has signed a contract with Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, for the construction and delivery of the 7th and 8th multi-purpose vessels (MPV) of 7,500 DWT in Hamburg, Germany.



Bank of India: The bank has decided to exercise the green shoe option of $100 million ($50 million for 3 years and $50 million for 5 years) and executed the syndication agreement. Funds are expected to be received by March 27. These funds are being used for general corporate purposes, including on-lending at overseas branches.



Aditya Birla Capital: The National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance with the parent company.



Easy Trip Planners: The travel services firm has received in-principle Board approval to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Big Charter, a prominent player in India’s charter aviation sector. Further, the Board approved the infusion of 1,000 Brazilian Real in the company’s subsidiary Easy Trip Planners Do Brasil Ltda and 50,000 Riyals in the company’s Easy Trip Planners, Saudi Arabia.



Matrimony(dot)com: The Board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per share to commemorate the company's Silver Jubilee year. The company has fixed March 28 as the record date for determining the eligible shareholders for the payment of dividends.



Restaurant Brands Asia: The QSR company opened its QIP issue on March 24, with a floor price of Rs 62.32 per share. The base issue size is Rs 400 crore, which may increase up to Rs 500 crore, suggest some reports.



SEAMEC: Larsen and Toubro has awarded a letter of award (LoA) to the consortium of SEAMEC and Posh India Offshore for subsea installation works for the DUDP & PRPVIII (including MUT scope) projects of ONGC. The work will be completed by May 2026.



Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-run lender launched its QIP on March 24. The Board has approved a floor price of Rs 40.38 per share.