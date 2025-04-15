Top stocks to watch: HCL Tech, IRCON, Zydus Life, Tata Power, Cyient, Indian Hotels & Havells

Indian benchmark indices settled with gains on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced to pause tariffs for 90 days ahead of the focus shifting towards Q4 earnings. BSE Sensex soared 1,310.11 points, or 1.77 per cent to 75,157.26, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 429.40 points, or 1.92 per cent to end at 22,828.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 15, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hexaware Technologies and Energy Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Kapil Raj Finance will trade ex-splitMone. Shares of Onesource Industries And Ventures and Remedium Lifecare will trade ex-rights today.



Q3 results today: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, GM Breweries, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Bombay Wire Ropes and MRP Agro are among the companies that will announced their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



HCL Technologies: The global technology company has integrated NVIDIA AI Enterprise with its GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, and NVIDIA Omniverse with its physical AI solution, SmartTwin. These integrations aim to drive faster AI adoption for enterprises by streamlining software development cycles and enhancing engineering efficiency.



Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture Jaythari (Deflazacort) tablets, available in 6 mg, 18 mg, 30 mg, and 36 mg strengths. Deflazacort is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged 5 years and older.



Tata Power Company: The Tata Group company's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC to develop a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project. With this project, TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity has reached 10.9 GW.



Havells India: The FMEG company has signed a binding term sheet to invest Rs 600 crore in Gujarat-based solar module and inverter manufacturer Goldi Solar. Havells' investment is part of a proposed fundraise by Goldi of up to Rs 1,300 crore, which is expected to be completed within the next 75 days.



Cyient: The engineering solutions company has received a strategic contract to support Green H in the development and execution of its hydrogen production and distribution facility at Langstranda in Bodø, Norway. The project is part of a joint venture between Green H and Luxcara.



Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group-backed hotel chain has expanded its footprint with 100 new locations, comprising 74 signings and 26 openings in FY25, taking its total portfolio to 380 hotels.



Ircon International: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 127.8 crore from S&T (Construction), North Western Railway, Indian Railways, for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a microprocessor-based EI system at 20 stations of the Ajmer Division.



Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 568.86 crore awarded by Central Railway. The project involves the construction of earthwork, major bridges, minor bridges, RUBs, P-Way work, and miscellaneous civil works in connection with the gauge conversion work from Pachora to Jamner, as well as road overbridges for Central Railway.



JK Cement: The company board of the cement player will meet on May 24 to consider raising funds through the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, along with the audited (consolidated and standalone) financial results for Q4FY25 and dividend for FY25, if any.



Godrej Industries: The company’s chemicals business has completed the acquisition of the food additives business from Savannah Surfactants. Savannah Surfactants has a manufacturing capacity of 5,200 MTPA of finished products in Goa.



Persistent Systems: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, has approved the merger of the company’s subsidiary, Capiot Software, into Persistent Systems.



Macrotech Developers: The Lodha brothers — elder brother Abhishek Lodha and younger brother Abhinandan Lodha — and the companies led by them have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes under the guidance of their parents. Macrotech Developers owns the brand names Lodha and Lodha Group, while Abhinandan Lodha owns the brand name House of Abhinandan Lodha.



Sula Vineryards: The wine maker said that its net revenue grew 0.7 per cent YoY to Rs 132.6 crore in March 2025 quarter. Its own brands revenue dropped 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 109.6 crore. Wine Tourism revenue jumped 24.6 per cent YoY to Rs 20.4 crore. Higher spend per guest and strong occupancy rates lift Wine Tourism revenue, it said.



Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The company has received a residential project worth Rs 396.5 crore in Uttar Pradesh from Godrej Properties.



Sasken Technologies: The IT solutions company has completed the acquisition of Borqs International Holding Corp, which will help expand its portfolio in high-demand areas such as IoT, 5G, and connected consumer devices.



Transrail Lighting: The EPC company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,085 crore in the domestic market.



Nureca: The healthcare company's subsidiary, Nureca Technologies, has received its annual registration with the USFDA. Its manufacturing facility in Mohali, Punjab, is now registered with the USFDA. This registration authorizes Nureca Technologies to continue manufacturing and exporting a suite of medical devices to the United States.