Top stocks to watch: HCL Tech, PFC, Bharti Airtel, M&M Finance, Waaree Energies, AU Bank & Varun Beverages

Indian benchmark indices extended its gains and posted mild gains on Tuesday despite muted negative global cues. BSE Sensex gained 187.09 points, or 0.24 per cent to end at 79,595.59, while NSE's Nifty50 added 41.70 points, or 0.17 per cent to end at 24,167.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 23, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles



Q4 results today: LTIMindTree, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing Finance, 360 One Wam, Dalmia Bharat, Maharashtra Scooters, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Can Fin Homes, Supreme Petrochem, Tips Music, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Syngene International and Rallis India are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of CIE Automotive India, Elantas Beck India and Schaeffler India shall trade ex-dividend today.



HCL Technologies: The IT solutions player reported a 8.05 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 4,307 crore in the March 2025 quarter, with a revenue increasing 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 30,246 crore. Ebit declined 6.5 per cent to Rs 5,442 crore, with margins dropping to 18 per cent for the quarter. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share for investors.

Advertisement



Bharti Airtel: The telecom company and its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom, have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to acquire rights to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band across Gujarat, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, from Adani Data Networks.



Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The NBFC reported a 9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 563.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Net interest income rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,156 crore. Its disbursements grew 2 per cent YoY to Rs 15,530 crore, while gross loan book rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,19,673 crore.



Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group's cement company has completed the acquisition of a 46.66 per cent stake in Orient Cement pursuant to the share purchase agreement.

Advertisement



Tata Communications: The telecom firm's net profit zoomed 223.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,040.5 crore, while revenue soared 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,990.4 crore in Q4FY25. Its major profit came in from sale of subsidiaries and exceptional gains for the quarter. The company board commended a final dividend of 25 per share.



Power Finance Corporation: The state-run power lender has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the police against Gensol Engineering regarding falsification of documents. PFC stated that Rs 307 crore out of Rs 352 crore disbursed to Gensol for EV leasing in 2023 remains unpaid and that it is actively pursuing options to address the situation.



AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender posted a 36 per cent YoY net profit to Rs 503.7 crore in Q4Y2, while its net interest income rose 51 per cent YoY to Rs 2,094 crore, with NIMs improving to 5.8 per cent. Its gross NPA dropped to 2.28 per cent, while the company board announced a dividend of Re 1 per share.



Varun Beverages: The PepsiCo bottle has commenced commercial production of carbonated soft drinks, juice-based drinks, and packaged drinking water at its production facility in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement



Waaree Energies: The renewable energy player's net profit soared 34.1 per cent YoY to Rs 618.9 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 36.4 per cent to Rs 4,003.9 crore.



Bharat Forge: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent equity shareholding of AAM India Manufacturing Corporation by Bharat Forge, with voluntary modifications.



360 One Wam: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain equity shares of Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company by 360 ONE Private Equity Fund (owned by 360 ONE WAM), and the subscription of certain equity shares in Bharti Axa Life by 360 ONE and Bharti Life Ventures.



PNC Infratech: The infra company has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a project worth Rs 239.94 crore—construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur city, Bharatpur—on EPC mode, awarded by PWD-Rajasthan.



Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 568.86 crore from Central Railway. The project involves construction of earthwork, major bridges, minor bridges, RUBs, P Way work, and miscellaneous civil works in connection with gauge conversion work from Pachora to Jamner and road over bridges for Central Railway.