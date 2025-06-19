Top stocks to watch: IKS Health, Siemens Energy, HDFC Bank, Hero Moto, Jio Financial, Indosolar

Indian benchmark indices fell for another trading session and settled lower on Wednesday ahead of the US FOMC meeting outcome. Conflicts between Iran and Israel in the Middle East dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex shed 138.64 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 81,444.66, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 41.35 points, or 0.17 per cent to close at 24,812.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 19, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Panasonic Carbon India Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Tata Communications and Tejas Networks share trade ex-dividend today.

Siemens Energy India: The demerged energy business entity from Siemens shall make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The company was spun-off from the capital goods major in April 2025.

Indosolar: The Waaree Energies promoted entity shall become eligible for trading from today, Thursday, June 19, 2025. The stock was suspended from trading for three due to the insolvency process. Waaree Energies sold 1.15 per cent stake in the company earlier this month.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: The Jhunjhunwala family-backed healthcare solutions provider, is likely to see a block deal of 1.5 per cent of the company's equity worth Rs 400 crore on Thursday, June 19. Multiple individual investors are likely to be sellers in this transaction and the floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,650 apiece, which is a discount of 2.6 per cent from its previous close.

HDFC Bank: Shares of HDB Financial Services, an NBFC-backed by India's private lender, have been freezed from trade as it is likely to file its RHP soon to launch the IPO. Additionally, the private bank announced that Vinay Razdan has resigned from his position as Chief Human Resource Officer. The resignation has been accepted by the bank.

Jio Financial Services: The RIL-backed NBFC acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank (JPBL) from State Bank of India (SBI) for Rs 104.54 crore. The deal received the Reserve Bank of India’s approval on June 4, 2025. Following the transaction, Jio Payments Bank has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

Hero MotoCorp: The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer announced its Vida Vx2 electric scooter with a new ‘Battery-as-a-Service’ (BaaS) model. This offering aims to make electric two-wheeler ownership more affordable and accessible.

Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group firm and Infineon Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop electric vehicle (EV) systems for the Indian market. They will collaborate to develop high-voltage inverters, battery management systems, onboard chargers, and thermal management systems.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator said it and AST SpaceMobile Inc have announced a strategic partnership to bring direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity to India, aiming to support the Digital India vision of universal mobile access. AST SpaceMobile is building the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network.

Zydus Lifesciences: The USFDA has closed its GMP follow-up inspection at the company’s oncology injectable site at SEZ-1, Ahmedabad, with 2 observations, none of which were related to data integrity. The US health regulator conducted the inspection of the said site from June 9 to 18.

Abbott India: The pharma company and MSD Pharmaceuticals (Merck & Co Inc in the US) have entered into a strategic distribution agreement aimed at broadening access to MSD’s oral anti-diabetes medications in India, including sitagliptin and its combination therapies.

Aavas Financiers: The executive committee of NBFCs board has approved raising up to Rs 200 crore through a private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The housing finance company will issue up to 20,000 senior, secured, rated, listed, and redeemable NCDs with a face value of Rs 100,000 each. The debentures will carry a tenor of 60 months.

Bank of Maharashtra: The PSU lender has signed a memorandum of understanding with SBI Cards to launch co-branded credit cards, which are customised to meet the evolving financial and lifestyle needs of its customers, the bank said in a press release.

ESAF Small Finance Bank: The Thrissur-based small finance bank said its board of directors has approved the sale of a pool of non-performing and technically written-off loans worth Rs 735.18 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC). The loan pool comprises Rs 362.43 crore in NPAs and Rs 372.75 crore in technically written-off accounts.

Axiscades Technologies: The defence player has extended its partnership with MBDA. Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies has undertaken built-to-spec and built-to-print assignments on Test Benches for MBDA. Axiscades has delivered multiple generations of Test Solutions towards MBDA’s MICA missiles and missile launchers.