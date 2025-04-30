Top stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Infosys, CEAT, Bajaj Finserv & BPCL

Indian benchmark indices settled little changed amid border tensions with Pakistan, thanks to positive FIIs inflows and supportive global cues. BSE Sensex rose merely 70.01 points, or 0.09 per cent to end at 80,288.38, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 7.45 points, or 0.03 per cent to end at 24,335.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 30, 2025:

Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, Vedanta, Indus Towers, Jindal Steel & Power, Phoenix Mills, Coromandel International, JSW Infrastructure, Bank of India, Federal Bank, Ajanta Pharma, Crisil, Exide Industries are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Vesuvius India and Tanla Platforms shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills shares trade ex-date for rights issue today.



IndusInd Bank: Sumant Kathpalia has resigned as Managing Director & CEO, effective April 29. The board has sought approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to constitute a committee of executives to discharge the duties, roles, and responsibilities of the CEO for an interim period until a permanent CEO is appointed.

Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC reported 19 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 4,546 crore, while its net interest income jumped 22 per cent YoY to Rs 9,807 crore. Its AUM rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 4,16,661 crore. The company board announced a bonus issue of 4:1 ratio and stock split in 2:1 ratio. It also announced a final dividend of Rs 44 and a special dividend of Rs 12.



State Bank of India: The lender's board will meet on May 3 to consider raising equity during FY26 through follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other mode. The Board will also consider the March quarter and FY25 earnings on the same day.

Bajaj Finserv: The financial services company reported a 14.1 per cent YoY jump in its net profit to Rs 2,416.6 crore, while its revenue surged 14.2 per cent to Rs 36,595.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter.



Infosys: The digital services and consulting company announced the launch of Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, an AI-first suite. This offering will help enterprises harness the power of AI and Gen AI in their SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation journey.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing firm's net profit sank 30.9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,214.1 crore, while revenue fell 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,11,179 crore. The company board also announced a final dividend of Rs 5 share.



CEAT: The tyre maker reported a 8.4 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 99.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 14.3 per cent to Rs 3,420.6 crore. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share.



Prestige Estates Projects: The real-estate company has received approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and has launched the residential project ‘The Prestige City – Indirapuram’ in the National Capital Region (NCR). The gross development value (GDV) of the project is estimated at over Rs 9,000 crore.

Strides Pharma Science: The pharma firm's subsidiary, Strides Pharma Inc, in the US has acquired four approved ANDAs for the US market from Nostrum Laboratories Inc., USA. The portfolio comprises liquids and immediate-release solid orals in therapeutic segments that treat urinary tract infections (UTIs), pain management, allergy symptoms, attention deficit disorder, and narcolepsy.



Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for its Oncology (injectable and oral solid) formulation facility (F-2) at Panelav. The US FDA conducted the inspection on October 7–8, 2024.



V-Mart Retail: The retail company's board will consider the issue of bonus shares on May 2.



Jana Small Finance Bank: The private lender's net profit plunged 61.6 per cent YoY to Rs 123.5 crore, while net interest income creeped 0.9 per cent YoY to Rs 596.9 crore in Q4FY24. Its gross NPA fell to 2.71 per cent, while net NPA remained flat at 0.94 per cent.