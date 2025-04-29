Top stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Tata Tech, Wipro, Trent, Adani Green, Hexaware Tech & CESC

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the new week on a strong note to post strong gains on Monday on the back of positive domestic and global cues, bucking the tensions from the border. BSE Sensex rallied 1,076.91 points, or 1.36 per cent to settle at 80,289.44, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 289.15 points, or 1.20 per cent to end at 24,328.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 29, 2025:

Q4 results today: Bajaj Finance, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Ambuja Cements, Bharat Petroleum, Schaeffler India, Five Star Business Finance, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Punjab & Sind Bank, CIE Automotive India, PCBL Chemical, CEAT, UTI Asset Management Company and Praj Industries are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of 360 One Wam shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Captain Technocast shall trade ex-bonus today. Max India and Growington Ventures India will trade ex-date for rights today.



Tata Technologies: TGP Rise Climate is likely to sell 1.59 crore shares (or a 3.9 per cent stake) in the company via block deals around Rs 670-698, suggest some media reports.



IndusInd Bank: Arun Khurana has resigned as Whole-time Director & Deputy CEO of the bank, effective April 28. Khurana headed the global markets division of the bank, which included the derivatives portfolio.

Wipro: Europe-based Vorwerk has selected the technology major to manage and transform its IT landscape. Under this five-year engagement, Wipro will future-proof Vorwerk’s IT infrastructure by harnessing its AI-powered infrastructure operations solution, focused on enabling enterprise transformations of this scale.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group renewable energy arm reported 53.3 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 230 crore, while revenue surged 21.6 per cent to Rs 3,073 crore for the March 2025 quarter.



Hexaware Technologies: The recently listed IT solutions player reported a 17.2 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 327.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while revenue increased 16.7 per cent YoY to Rs 3,207.9 crore.



PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance player's net profit soared 27.8 per cent YoY to Rs 567.1 crore, while net interest income jumped 20 per cent YoY to Rs 735.8 crore in the Q4FY25. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the investors.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate player's net profit tanked 45 per cent YoY to Rs 433.2 crore, while revenue declined 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,150.1 crore. Its other income sank to Rs 63.19 crore.



CESC: The utilities company has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with its subsidiary, Bhojraj Renewables Energy, for a 300 MW wind-solar hybrid power project at a tariff of Rs 3.81 per kWh, for 25 years. The agreement is subject to the approval of the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC).



KFin Technologies: The financial services player reported a 14.2 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at 85 crore, while revenue grew 23.8 per cent YoY to Rs 282.7 crore for January-March 2025 period. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per share.



RPG Life Sciences: The drugmaker reported a nearly 800 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 117.4 crore, with a 12.7 per cent gains in revenue at Rs 143.1 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. The company board announced a final dividend of Rs 20 per cent share for FY25.



Landmark Cars: The premium automotive retailer has sold its Jeep Punjab business, consisting of two showrooms and one workshop. With this, Landmark Cars has completely exited from Punjab, aligning with the company’s strategy to consolidate operations and rationalize costs.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company has reported a fire incident in the coal crusher area at its Penicillin-G manufacturing facility in Kakinada SEZ, Andhra Pradesh. The incident caused damage to certain ancillary equipment but had no impact on the core manufacturing infrastructure. Oo injuries were reported and the incident is not expected to have a material impact.



Go Digit General Insurance: The general Insurance company reported a 118.9 per cent YoY rise in its net profit to Rs 116 crore, while gross written premium climbed 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,576 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its AUM rose 25 per cent YoY to Rs 19,703 crore, while the combined ratio increased to 111.3 per cent for the quarter.



Gensol Engineering: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a search and seizure operation at the company’s Ahmedabad and Gurgaon premises. The ED seized documents, electronic devices, and financial records.