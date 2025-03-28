Top stocks to watch: Infosys, UltraTech, HCL Tech, HAL, Asian Paints, BEL, Jio Financial, PFC, Adani Green

Indian stock markets settled with decent gains on Thursday amid the weekly expiry, thanks to positive FIIs inflows and buying in select heavyweights. BSE Sensex rallied 317.93 points, or 0.41 per cent to settle at 77,606.43, while NSE Nifty50 index gained 105.10 points, or 0.45 per cent to end the day at 23,591.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, March 28, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Kama Holdings, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Matrimony(dot)com, Samvardhana Motherson International and TVS Holdings shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Eureka Industries and Sonalis Consumer Products shall trade ex-date for rights issue.



Infosys: The digital services and consulting company announced its collaboration with LKQ Europe, the distributor of automotive aftermarket parts in the region. It has helped LKQ Europe adopt a unified, cloud-based digital platform to streamline its HR processes across 18 countries.



UltraTech Cement: The cement major has commissioned a brownfield clinker capacity of 3.35 mtpa at its unit in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. The second grinding mill is expected to be commissioned in Q1FY26. It also commissioned a brownfield expansion of the grinding unit at Dhule, Maharashtra, with a capacity of 1.2 mtpa, and a grinding unit of 0.60 mtpa at Durgapur, West Bengal.



HCL Technologies: The global IT solutions company has been selected as a design solution partner (DSP) under the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE) program. This strategic partnership between HCLTech and Samsung is set to accelerate semiconductor innovation and development.



Asian Paints: Asian Paints, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, will set up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) & Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), along with an Ethylene storage and handling facility in Dahej, Gujarat. The total cost of setting up these facilities is expected to be Rs 2,560 crore.



Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence manjor has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,385 crore since March 12. With these, it has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 18,415 crore in the current financial year.



Jio Financial Services: The NBFC has subscribed to 8.5 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank for Rs 85 crore. This investment is made to fund the business operations of Jio Payments Bank, increasing its holding to 85.04 per cent. It acquired 1.73 crore shares of its subsidiary Jio Finance for Rs 1,000.24 crore. Jio Finance will utilize the proceeds to fund its business operations.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The state run defence player company has signed an amendment to the LCA Mk1 FOC contract dated December 23, 2010. The value of the contract has been revised upward from Rs 5,989.39 crore to Rs 6,542.20 crore due to a revision in the delivery schedule.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group company through its various wholly owned step down subsidiaries, has operationalized 396.7 MW power projects at Khavda, Gujarat. With the commissioning of this plant, its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 13,487.8 MW.



Power Finance Corporation: Kumool III PS RE Transmission, a wholly owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting, has been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India, the successful bidder. Kurnool III PS RE Transmission will now be managed by Power Grid Corporation of India.



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the scheme of arrangement among Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, and their respective shareholders and creditors.



Piramal Enterprises: The shadow lenders' board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 100 crore (base issue size), along with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 200 crore, aggregating the total issue size to Rs 300 crore, on a private placement basis.



Jindal Steel & Power: The steel company has been declared the successful bidder for the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block. It has signed the agreement for the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block. This is a partially explored block with estimated geological resources of 3,257 million tonnes.



Raymond: The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT), has approved the Scheme of Arrangement between Raymond and Raymond Realty and their respective shareholders.



Zensar Technologies: The IT firm has been selected by Tesco Insurance and Money Services (Tesco IMS), a leading UK insurance company, to drive a comprehensive modernization and digital transformation agenda. This collaboration will enable Tesco IMS to establish a robust cloud-first ecosystem, scalable operations, and create better value and experiences for its customers.



CESC: The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved the Power Purchase Agreement between Dhariwal Infrastructure and Noida Power Company, subsidiaries of CESC, for the supply of power with a contracted capacity of 25 Megawatt for three years, effective April 1.



Force Motors: The company has signed a contract for an order of 2,978 vehicles from the Indian Defence Forces.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company board has approved the acquisition of a 45.33 c stake in Effiasoft from existing shareholders Koushik Shee and Akula Krishna Rao for Rs 36.72 crore. It also considered the proposal for the acquisition of an additional 5.67 per cent stake in Effiasoft from Koushik Shee and Akula Krishna Rao for Rs 4.59 crore.



Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-run lender closed its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on March 27 and raised Rs 1,219.39 crore by allotting 31.77 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of Rs 38.37 per share.



UCO Bank: The PSU lender closed its QIP on March 27 and raised Rs 2,000 crore by allotting 58.36 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 34.27 per share.



Sandhar Technologies: The automotive components player has executed a share purchase agreement with South Korea-based Jinyoung Electro-Mechanics Co. for the sale of its entire stake in the joint venture, Jinyoung Sandhar Mechatronics. The decision to exit the JV aligns with its strategic objective of streamlining its business operations and concentrating on its core competencies.