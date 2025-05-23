Top stocks to watch: ITC, Sun Pharma, BSE, Adani Ports, Grasim, Ola Electric, Concor

Indian benchmark indices sharply lower on Thursday as US Fiscal concerns also weighed on the market sentiments amid the weekly expiry of the F&O contract. BSE Sensex tanked 644.64 points, or 0.79 per cent to settle at 80,951.99, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 203.75 points, or 0.82 per cent to end at 24,609.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 23, 2025:

Q4 results today: JSW Steel, Ashok Leyland, Linde India, Balkrishna Industries, GE Vernova T&D India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, AIA Engineering, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Timken India, Devyani International, Cello World, Afcons Infrastructure, BEML and Azad Engineering are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of BSE shall trade ex-bonus, while shares of CMS Info Systems, Havells India, Himadri Speciality Chemicals, Keystone Realtors, LTIMindTree and Sula Vineyards will trade ex-dividend. Shares of Himalaya Foods International, SEPC, Purple Finance and Mahindra Lifespace Developers shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.



ITC: The diversified conglomerate reported multifold growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19,727 crore mainly due to the exceptional item. Revenue from operations in the reporting period increased 10 per cent YoY to Rs 20,376 crore. Ebitda rose 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,986.4 crore with maring falling to 34.7 per cent. The Board has approved a final dividend of Rs 7.85 for FY25.



Sun Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker's net profit reported a 19 per cent YoY to Rs 2,153.9 crore, while revenue increased 8.1 per cent YoY to Rs 12,958.8 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing debentures on a private placement basis for capex and refinancing of existing debt. It has given its in-principle approval for issuance of non-convertible debentures for capex/refinancing of existing debt.



Grasim Industries: The cement and cement products player reported a 9 per cent YoY in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,496 crore, while its revenue from operations rose 17 per cent YoY to Rs 44,267 crore. The Aditya Birla Group company recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.



Ola Electric Mobility: The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker has announced plans to raise Rs 1700 crore through debt instruments, as approved by its board.

Container Corporation of India: The state-run logistics player reported a 1.6 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 298.5 crore, while revenue was down 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,287.8 crore. The company board approved a bonus issue of 1 share for every 4 equity shares held.



TBO Tek: The travel service provider reported a 27 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 59 crore, with a 21 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations at Rs 466 crore. Adjusted Ebitda increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 69 crore, while GTV inched up 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,511 crore.



Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker reported 63 per cent YoY fourth quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 197 crore, while revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,116 crore, up 19.5 per cent YoY boosted by strong performance across both its domestic and international businesses. Ebitda margins came in at 18.5 per cent for the quarter.



Gokaldas Exports: The Bengaluru-based garment exporter has reported a 19 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 at Rs 53 crore. Its total income for the quarter also grew by 27 per cent YoY to Rs 1035 crore.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: The stainless-steel pipes and tubes manufacturer and exporter has commenced operations for value added Welded Tubes; with a capacity of 3,600 MTPA. With this expansion the total capacity of Welded Pipes & Tubes for the company stands at 27,600 MTPA.



Akzo Nobel India: The pain has announced its intention to close the manufacturing sites in Wapenveld (the Netherlands) and Machelen (Belgium) and consolidate production at other locations in the region. The intended closures are part of the company’s multi-year industrial transformation program.



Tembo Global Industries: The metal components player reported a 455.1 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 14.7 crore, while revenue from the operation increased 125.2 per cent YoY to Rs 274 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda zoomed nearly 2,000 per cent to Rs 28.2 crore, with margins for the quarter expanding 937 bps to 10.5 per cent for the quarter.