Top stocks to watch: LIC, IndiGo, Sagility, PG Electroplast, Dabur, Auro Pharma, PTC Industries

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a positive note on Monday and settled higher on the back of slew of positive and domestic global cues. BSE Sensex rallied 455.37 points, or 0.56 per cent to settle at 82,176.45, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 148 points, or 0.60 per cent to end at 25,001.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 27, 2025:

Q4 results today: Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bosch, Info Edge (India), Bharat Dynamics, NMDC, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, ITI, Hindustan Copper, EID Parry (India), Minda Corporation, NMDC Streels, Minda Corporation, JK Lakshmi Cement, Medplus Health Services and more are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Larsen & Toubro, Man InfraConstruction and Trident shall trade ex-dividend today.



InterGlobe Aviation: Foreign promoter Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell up to a 3.4 per cent stake in the airline company via block deals, aiming to raise approximately Rs 6,831 crore. The floor price has been set at Rs 5,175 per share, suggest the media reports.



Sagility India: Promoter Sagility BV will sell up to a 15.02 per cent equity stake in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS). The OFS will open for non-retail investors on May 27, and for retail investors on May 28. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 38 per share.

PG Electroplast: Promoter Gupta Family are expected to sell up to a 5.62 per cent stake in the company through a block deal to raise Rs 1,177 crore. The floor price for the transaction is fixed at Rs 740 per share.



Amber Enterprises, KFin Tech: The National Stock Exchange has announced the addition of four stocks—360 ONE WAM, Amber Enterprises India, KFin Technologies, and PG Electroplast—to its Futures and Options (F&O) segment, effective June 27.



Dabur India: The company board has approved the amalgamation of Sesa Care with the company. The scheme is subject to the approval of BSE, the National Stock Exchange of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench, and the shareholders.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player reported a 0.5 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 902.8 crore, while the revenue increased 10.6 per cent YoY to Rs 8,382.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 7.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,792 crore, while margin dropped to 21.38 per cent for the quarter.



Bayer Cropscience: The specialty chemicals player reported a 49.3 per cent YoY surge in net profit at Rs 143.3 crore, while revenue increased 32.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,046.4 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda increased 75.4 per cent YoY to Rs 170.8 crore, with margins increasing to 16.3 per cent for the quarter.



PTC Industries: The precision metal player reported a manifold jump in its net profit at Rs 343 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while revenue fell 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,006.3 crore. Ebitda fell 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 209.7 crore, while margin came in at 6.98 per cent.



Awfis Space Solutions: The co-working spaces player posted a massive 717 per cent YoY surge in Q4FY25 profit, reaching Rs 11.3 crore. The revenue from operations rose by 46 per cent YoY to Rs 339.6 crore. Interestingly, 79 per cent of this came from coworking rentals.

Lumax Industries: The auto ancillary company clocked a 21.9 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 44 crore, while revenue soared 24.3 per cent YoY to Rs 923.4 crore in the quarter. The company board reported a final dividend of Rs 35 per share.