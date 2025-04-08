Top stocks to watch: M&M, Titan, BEL, Lemon Tree Hotels, Titagarh Rail, TARC, KPI Green & TARIL

Indian stock markets settled sharply lower on Monday amid the global market meltdown led by aftermath of Trump tariffs, which triggered the risks of recession. BSE Sensex nosedived 2,226.79 points, or 2.95 per cent to settle at 73,137.90, while Nifty50 plunged 742.85 points, or 3.24 per cent to end at 22,161.60. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 08, 2025:

Transformers and Rectifiers (India): The manufacturer of power, furnace, and rectifier transformers will announce its quarterly results for March 2025 quarter.



Titan Company: The leading consumer products player reported a standalone business recorded a 25 per cent growth in March 2025 quarter. Its Jewellery business rose 24 per cent YoY on back of significant increase in gold prices, while watches & wearables segment registered a 20 per cent growth. Its consolidated retail network grows 72 stores (net) to reach 3,312 stores.



Bharat Electronics: The defence major has signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,210 crore for the supply of an electronic warfare (EW) suite for Mi-17 V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force. BEL has now accumulated orders totalling Rs 2,803 crore in the current financial year.



Mahindra and Mahindra: The leading auto maker company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Mahindra Advanced Technologies in Mumbai, Maharashtra.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel and hospitality company has signed a license agreement for a new hotel property (Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels) in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY26.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate company has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project spread across 10 acres and 37 guntas, with a total development potential of around 0.37 million square feet. The gross development value (GDV) of the project is around Rs 225 crore.



TARC: The wholly owned subsidiaries of the company namely Fabuious Builders, Grand Buildtech and TARC Green Retreat have allotted secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 220 crore, Rs 160 crore and Rs 46 crore, respectively on private placement basis.



Titagarh Rail Systems: The company board has approved the re-appointment of Umesh Chowdhary as Vice Chairman, Managing Director, and CEO of the company for five years, effective October 1, 2025. Furthermore, the Board approved the appointment of Vijay Subramanian as Chief Transformation Officer of the company, effective April 7.



KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy player has terminated the order from Sai Bandhan Infinium for the 66.20 MW hybrid power project under the captive power producer (CPP) segment due to changes in project technical requirements post-receipt of the order. This termination will not have any material financial impact on the company.



IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company: The civil construction company has defaulted on the payment of a Rs 2,628.15 crore loan from banks/financial institutions as of March 2025. Its total financial indebtedness, including short-term and long-term debt, amounts to Rs 3,097.71 crore.



Coffee Day Enterprises: The coffee player has reported a total default of Rs 425.38 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks, financial institutions and unlisted debt securities as NCDs and NCRPS as on March 31, 2025.