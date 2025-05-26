Top stocks to watch: NTPC, Titan, Eternal, Paytm, Ashok Leyland, BEML, JSW Steel, Akzo Nobel

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Friday, ending the week on strong note, amid optimism over early monsoon, positive fiscal consolidation of India and trade talks between India and the US. BSE Sensex zoomed 769.95 points, or 0.95 per cent to settle at 81,721.08, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 243.45 points, or 0.99 per cent to end at 24,853.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 26, 2025:

Q4 results today: General Insurance Corporation of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance, The Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore, Gillette India, Sumitomo Chemicals India, Bayer Cropsciences, KEC International, Brainbees Solutions, Blue Dart Express, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Action Construction Equipment, Nazara Technologies, Olectra Greentech, Akums Drug & Pharmaceuticals and more are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Archean Chemicals Industries, Black Rose Industries, Llyods Metals & Energy and Pearl Global Industries shall trade ex-dividend today.



NTPC: The state-run utility major reported a 22 per cent YoY growth in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 7,897 crore, while its revenue from operations was up by 3.2 per cent YoY at Rs 49,834 crore. The state-run company recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.35 per equity share for FY25.

Titan Company: The watch and jewellery major is in advanced talks to pick up a 72 per cent stake in Damas International, a prominent Gulf jewellery retailer, for an estimated Rs 2,500 crore, reported Economic Times citing sources. The Tata group company has commenced due diligence. The remaining 28 per cent will continue to be held by Mannai Corp.



Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja Group flagship firm reported a 38 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 1,246 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. Its revenue from operations in the period under consideration rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 11,907 crore, while Ebitda went up by 15 per cent to Rs 1,791 crore last quarter. The company board approved a bonus issue in 1:1 ratio.

Eternal: The food delivery company, formerly known as Zomato, is staring at a passive outflow of $840 million as global index majors FTSE and MSCI plan to slash the stock's weightage in their portfolio. This follows a reduction in the Foreign Ownership Limit (FOL). In FTSE All World Index, the investability weighting from 82.74 per cent to 49.5 per cent.



JSW Steel: The metal major reported 16 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,503 crore in the fourth quarter, while its revenue from operations in the same period fell 3 per cent YoY to Rs 44,819 crore. Its operating Ebitda for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 6,378 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 14.2 per cent YoY during the quarter.



BEML: The state-run mining equipment manufacturer reported an 11.9 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 287.55 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The income of the company in the January-March period rose 9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,656.36 crore.



One 97 Communications: The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings of the show cause notice for a liability of Rs 5,712 crore against the company’s subsidiary First Games Technology. On April 28, 2025, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence had issued a show cause notice to First Games for a proposed liability of Rs 5,712 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Isotretinoin capsules. Isotretinoin capsules are indicated for the treatment of severe, disfiguring nodular acne. The capsules will be produced at the company’s manufacturing site in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.



Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The fashion retail's consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 23.55 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,719.48 during the quarter under review. According to ABFRL, its results are not comparable due to the demerger of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle Business.



Havells India: The electrical goods company has decided to enhance its annual manufacturing capacity of cables at its Alwar location by an additional 0.25 lakh km, with an investment of Rs 340 crore. This will increase the total annual cable manufacturing capacity at Alwar to 41.45 lakh km.



JK Cement: The cement player reported a 64 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 360.4 crore, while revenue from operations increased 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,581.2 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY25.



Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals: The state run specialty chemical player reported 62.3 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 211 crore, while revenue rose 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,055 crore for Q4FY25. The company board announced a revenue of Rs 18 per share for FY25.

Akzo Nobel India: JSW Paints is set to take over Akzo Nobel India, valuing parent Akzo Nobel NV’s 74.76 per cent stake at about Rs 9,000 crore ($1.1 billion), said media reports. This translates to a Rs 12,000-12,200 crore value for the Indian unit of the Dutch multinational, a 25% per cent discount to the current market price, they said.



Fusion Finance: The microfinance company's net loss stood at Rs 165 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, owing to higher provisions to cover bad loans. Net interest margin (NIMs) crashed at 8.57 per cent, while net interest income (NIIs) at Rs 4,449 crore was 22 per cent lower YoY, in line with squeezed business volume.



NIBE: The defence company has received an export purchase order valued at $17.52 million (approximately Rs 150.62 crore) from a globally renowned defence technology company based in Israel. The order involves the manufacturing and supply of Universal Rocket Launchers.