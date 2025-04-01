Top stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Power Grid, LTIM, Vedanta, HAL, Paytm, BSE, Federal Bank & RITES

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent cuts on Friday ahead of the extended weekend and Trump tariff fears kept the traders cautious. BSE Sensex shed 191.51 points, or 0.25 per cent to settle at 77,414.92, while NSE Nifty50 index fell 72.60 points, or 0.31 per cent to end at 23,519.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 01, 2025:

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has transferred its 100 per cent equity stake in Reliance Projects & Property Management Services (RPPMSL) to Reliance Retail, an 83.56 per cent step-down subsidiary of the company, for Rs 100.4 crore, as part of internal restructuring. RPPMSL has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



ITC: The FMCG major has entered into a business transfer agreement with Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL) for the acquisition of ABREL’s pulp and paper business, operated under the name of Century Pulp and Paper, along with the assets, liabilities, contracts, and employees, as a going concern on a slump sale basis, for Rs 3,500 crore.



Power Grid Corporation of India: The company board of the utility major has approved the investment of Rs 673.08 crore for the procurement of 6 numbers of 397 MVA converter transformers for the Talcher-Kolar HVDC link under the Additional Capital Expenditure 2024-29 tariff block, scheduled to be commissioned by September 2027.



LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company announced the expansion of its global strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company will leverage offerings powered by Google Cloud technology using Agentic AI to boost business growth and redefine the cloud landscape for clients worldwide.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence signed two contracts with the company for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand, to the Indian Army (90 units) and the Indian Air Force (66 units), along with training and other associated equipment, worth around Rs 62,700 crore. It recorded a revenue of Rs 30,400 crore (provisional) in FY25.



Shree Cement: The clinker production capacity of the integrated cement plant of the company at Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, has increased from 3.80 MTPA to 4.50 MTPA. The increase in capacity has been achieved through investment in balancing mining equipment and other assets.



BSE: The company board of the leading exchange has approved the issue of 2 bonus equity shares for every one full paid-up equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.



Vedanta: The company board has decided to extend the timeline for the fulfillment of the conditions precedent in the scheme of arrangement from March 31 to September 30, 2025. The Scheme of Arrangement is between Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power, Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.



RITES: The railway company has received a letter of award (LoA) for a project worth Rs 155.5 crore from Numaligarh Refinery (NRL). The project involves railway sidings at the NRL Panchgram Terminal, a 3rd Railway Spur at Rangapani, and Duliajan of Oil India. It has received a LoA for a project worth Rs 157.25 crore from Oil India for the construction of a workmen housing complex at Oil India, Duliajan.



Varun Beverages: The PepsiCo bottler has signed a share purchase agreement with Ghana Bottling Company to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of SBC Beverages Ghana, and with Tanzania Bottling Company SA, to acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of SBC Tanzania, subject to regulatory and other approvals (if any), including but not limited to PepsiCo Inc.



Federal Bank: The private lender has executed a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ageas Insurance International NV (Ageas) and Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company (AFLIC) for the acquisition of a 4 per cent equity stake by the bank in AFLIC from Ageas.



Mankind Pharma: The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT), approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of BSV Pharma, a step-down subsidiary of the company, with Bharat Serums and Vaccines, a material subsidiary of the company. The scheme will become effective from May 9, 2022.



NCC: The civil construction firm has received other orders totaling Rs 5,773 crore in March 2025, of which Rs 2,686 crore relates to the transportation division, Rs 2,139 crore to the building division, and Rs 948 crore to the water & environment division.



One 97 Communications: The financial services firm has received a cautionary email from the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE, regarding the delay in submission of intimation of the Schedule of Investors/ Analysts - Earnings Call held on May 22, 2024, for the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company board of the defence player will meet on April 8 to consider the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if any.



Power Mech Projects: The realty firm has secured a Rs 425 crore worth order from Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power,, Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, for the execution of civil works and the erection of prefabricated structural steel. It has secured a Rs 972.135 crore worth order from the NHAI for the construction of a 4-laning bypass in Jharkhand on a Hybrid Annuity mode.



Dalmia Bharat: The cement player's subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), has commenced commercial production at its cement grinding unit at Rohtas Cement Works, Bihar, enhancing its capacity by 0.5 MTPA to 1.6 MTPA. With this, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the Group stands increased to 49.5 MTPA.



Brigade Enterprises: Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development Agreement for a new luxury residential project in Mysuru, on a land parcel of 5 acres and 12 guntas. The proposed project has a gross development value of Rs 300 crore.



Engineers India: The state-run consultancy company has received consultancy assignments worth Rs 245 crore from state-owned organizations for executing projects on a cost-plus basis in Maharashtra and West Bengal.



Aditya Birla Money: The financial services player has announced the launch of a new web trading platform, ELEVATE. ELEVATE will replace ABTrade and ABTradelite, offering customers the opportunity to invest in stocks, mutual funds, IPOs, ETFs, derivatives, commodities, and more.



Prestige Estates Projects: The company board has approved an investment of up to Rs 1,625.04 crore in the equity shares of the company's subsidiary, Prestige Hospitality Ventures, via rights issue in one or more tranches.



DCM Shriram: The company has commissioned a caustic soda flakes plant of 300 TPD capacity at the chemicals complex in Jhagadia, Gujarat. With this, the total capacity of caustic soda flakes that the Bharuch unit can produce goes up to 900 TPD.



HBL Engineering: The EPC solutions company has received five letters of acceptance for contracts worth Rs 762.56 crore for the provision of Kavach across 413 stations, covering 3,900 km. The total value of all Kavach contracts to date stands at Rs 3,618 crore.



Borosil Renewables: The renewable energy firm company has an outstanding standby letter of credit from HDFC Bank for 10.8 million euros. This SBLC was arranged by the company from the HDFC (HDFC SBLC lender) in favour of the GIFT City Branch of HDFC (HDFC lender bank) as security for the loan of the corresponding amount to the company’s step-down subsidiary, GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH, incorporated in Germany.



Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company: The company has submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application with the US FD. The IND application supports the next phase of development of SBO-154, which has completed the required IND-enabling preclinical studies with favourable results.



Carborundum Universal: Southern Energy Development Corporation, a subsidiary of the company engaged in the power generation business, has sold a portion of its investments held in the company for Rs 96.50 crore for its business requirements.