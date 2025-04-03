Top stocks to watch: RIL, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Lupin, Tata Communications, Caplin Point & Fortis

Indian stock markets settled with decent gains on Wednesday, despite muted global cues. However, trade sentiments remained jittered ahead of reciprocal tariffs from the US. BSE Sensex rallied 592.93 points, or 0.78 per cent to settle at 76,617.44, while NSE Nifty50 index advanced 166.65 points, or 0.72 per cent to end at 23,332.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 03, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of SaI Automotive shall trade ex-bonus, while United Spirits shall trade ex-dividend today.



Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led company laid the foundation stone of the first Reliance Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant at Kanigiri, Andhra Pradesh. The project is being developed with a capital investment of Rs 139 crore and is the first in a series of 500 projects involving a total capital outlay of Rs 65,000 crore for Andhra Pradesh.



HDFC Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an administrative warning letter to the bank, alleging certain non-compliances in relation to custodian activities being carried out by the bank.



Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has planned to increase car prices across 7 models, effective April 8, due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature additions.



Lupin: The pharma company's subsidiary, Lupin Healthcare (UK), has entered into a definitive agreement and acquired the entire share capital of Renascience Pharma, United Kingdom, for GBP 12.3 million.



Tata Communications: The company board of TC Netherlands approved a proposal for the repurchase of issued share capital of TC Netherlands of 16.718 million euros held by Tata Communications International Pte (TC Singapore), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. After the share buyback, TC Netherlands would become a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.



Fortis Healthcare: The company emerged as the successful bidder for the Fortis Marks (Fortis’ trademarks and allied marks). The Delhi High Court has confirmed the sale of the Fortis Marks and all attendant rights and liabilities in favour of the company pursuant to the public auction process.



Authum Investment & Infrastructure: The NBFC company has emerged as the successful resolution applicant for the acquisition of Vas Infrastructure for Rs 86.04 crore due to the Resolution Plan submitted by the company.



Caplin Point Laboratories: The board members of Caplin Point Far East, Hong Kong, a material subsidiary of the company, approved the investment in Neoethicals Chile SpA through the purchase of all its shares.



Hindustan Copper: The metal company has executed an agreement with Corporacion Nacional Del Cobre De Chile (CODELCO) for cooperation and exchange of information. The main objective of this agreement is to implement joint activities in exploration and exploitation of mining properties and mineral beneficiation through sharing experience and knowledge.



Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate company is the preferred partner for the redevelopment of two residential societies in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, with a project value of Rs 1,200 crore.



Kirloskar Oil Engines: The compressor and engines company has received an order worth Rs 270 crore from the Indian Navy for the design and development of a medium-speed marine diesel engine of 6MW capacity under the Make-I scheme.



Borosil: The company board of the kitchenware maker has approved the setting up of a manufacturing unit for vacuum-insulated stainless-steel flasks, bottles, and containers in Rajasthan through the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Stylenest India. The estimated capex is Rs 40 crore.



Interarch Building Products: The building products maker company has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a purchase order worth over Rs 300 crore involving a job of 30,000 MT from a new customer. The order involves design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.



Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The government has appointed H Shankar as Managing Director of the company, effective April 2. At the time of appointment, H Shankar was Director (Technical) of the company and was also holding additional charge of Managing Director.



Allcargo Logistics: The company's subsidiary, Ecuhold NV, has acquired an additional 10 per cent stake in Ecu Worldwide (Japan), effective from March 31, for $0.22 million. Post-acquisition, Ecuhold NV holds a 100 per cent stake in Ecu Worldwide (Japan).



Dhampur Bio Organics: The board has approved the change in the name of the company from Dhampur Bio Organics to Divija Bio Organics, subject to the approval of shareholders.



GE Power India: The power equipment and engineering company has received purchase orders worth Rs 38.2 crore from NTPC for the supply of generator parts for the Talcher site.



Elpro International: The real estate company sold its remaining shareholding (of 1.63 crore equity shares) in PNB MetLife India Insurance Company for Rs 134.4 crore.



VVIP Infratech: The waste management company has received a letter of acceptance and letter of intent (LOA/LOI) amounting to Rs 414 crore for infrastructure works from government departments in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.



Simplex Infrastructure: The infra company has entered into a one-time settlement with the non-assignee lenders, covering 6.27% of the 14.56 per cent of non-assignee lenders.