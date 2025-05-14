Top stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Airtel, Hero Moto, Siemens, GRSE, Vedanta, Bharti Hexacom

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Tuesday thanks to profit booking, despite a slew of positive and domestic global cues. BSE Sensex tumbled 1,281.68 points, or 1.55 per cent to settle at 81,148.22, while Nifty50 cracked 346.35 points, or 1.39 per cent to end at 24,578.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 14, 2025:

Q4 results today: Hindustan Aeronautics, Eicher Motors, Tata Power Company, Shree Cements, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy India, Berger Paints (India), Jubilant Foodworks, Apollo Tyres, Piramal Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Apar Industries, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sagility India and JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of BSE, R Systems International and Foseco India shall trade ex-dividend today.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 432 per cent YoY jump in its net profit to 11,022 crore in the March 2024 quarter, while revenue surged 27 per cent YoY to Rs 47,876 crore. Consolidated Ebitda rose 40 per cent YoY to Rs 27,404 crore, with Ebitda margins coming in at 57.2 per cent. ARPU for the quarter stood at Rs 245, while it declared a final dividend of Rs 16 per share.

Tata Motors: The Leading automaker reported 51 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,470 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. Revenue from the operations remained flat at Rs 1.19 lakh crore. Ebitda for the quarter fell 4 per cent YoY to Rs 16,700 crore, while margins dropped 60 bps to 14 per cent for the quarter. It declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler manufacturer's standalone net profit rose 6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,081 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25. Standalone revenue from operations rose 4 per cent YoY to Rs 9,939 crore. It sold 1.38 million units of two wheelers in the January-March quarter. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per share.

Siemens: The capital goods major reported a 37.1 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 408 crore in the March 2024 quarter, with revenue from operations rising 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,259 crore. New orders increased 43.5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,305 crore. Ebitda for the quarter declined 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 386 crore, while margins contracted to 10.1 per cent.



Vedanta: The Anil Agrawal-led mining major plans to raise around Rs 3,500 crore through unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to refinance upcoming debt maturities. The bonds are expected to be issued in the last week of May, carrying a tenor of 2.5-3 years and are likely to be priced in the 9-9.5 per cent range.



Bharti Hexacom: The telecom and internet services provider more than doubled net profit at Rs 468.4 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, helped by exceptional gain of Rs 88.2 crore from deferred tax assets. Its revenues for the quarter ended March, rose 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,289 crore, while the ARPU increased marginally QoQ by 0.1 per cent to Rs 242.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The defence PSU reported a 118.9 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 244.2 crore, while the revenue soared 61.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,642 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter jumped 61.7 per cent YoY to Rs 219 crore, while margins improved to 13.3 per cent. The board declared a dividend of Rs 4.90 for its shareholders.

Aditya Birla Capital: The shadow lender reported an over 30 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 865 crore for three months ended March 31, 2025. Its total income grew 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 12,239 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter. Its board approved the fundraising plan of up to Rs 1.65 lakh crore via NCDs.



Nitin Spinners: The textile player reported a 18.35 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 46.5 crore, while it clocked a 5.1 per cent YoY rise in its revenue from operations at Rs 841.3 crore. Ebitda rose 3.5 per cent YoY to Rs 120.3 crore, with Ebitda margins contracting to 14 per cent.



Carborundum Universal: The abrasives manufacturer reported a 79 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.10 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. The consolidated total income for the quarter of the Murugappa Group company remained flat at Rs 1,223.38 crore for the quarter.



Himadri Speciality Chemical: The speciality chemicals and new energy materials company announced a technology licensing partnership with Sicona, an Australian next-gen battery materials company. The agreement grants Himadri the rights to access, localize, and commercialize Sicona’s proprietary Silicon-Carbon anode technology in India.

PDS: The textile trading player's Indian unit NexStyle Apparel sets up a new subsidiary NexStyle Mauritius on May 13, 2025 with 100 per cent ownership. The entity will focus on garment manufacturing and allied activities. It aims to boost global sourcing, strategic acquisitions, and operational efficiency. No regulatory approvals required; funded via cash consideration.



ITD Cementation India: The Adani Group owned cement player reported a 26.9 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 113.6 core in the March 2025 quarter. Its revenue from operations increased 9.8 per cent YoY Rs 2,479.7 crore. Operating margins increased to 10.5 per cent, while the board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.