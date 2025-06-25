Top stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Infosys, Arisinfra, Hindalco, Timex Group, Auro Pharma, RITES

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Tuesday after giving up initial gains. Renewed tensions in the Middle East after the ceasefire announcement weighed on the market sentiments, adding to the volatility. BSE Sensex gained 158.32 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 82,055.11, while NSE's Nifty50 added 72.45 points, or 0.29 per cent to close at 25,044.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 25, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aegis Logistics, Automobile Corporation of Goa, Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust, Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust and Quest Capital Markets shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Elitecon International shall trade ex-split today, while shares of Vertoz shall trade ex-consolidation.

Timex Group India: The promoter Timex Group Luxury Watches BV, Netherlands will be selling up to 15 per cent stake in Timex Group India via offer-for-sale (OFS) on June 25-26 including the base offer size of 7.5 per cent (75.71 lakh shares). The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 25, and for retail investors on June 26. The floor price for the offer is Rs 175 per share.

Arisinfra Solutions: The new age construction and infrastructure player is set to make its stock market debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 499.60 crore between June 18-20. The company sold its shares for Rs 222 apiece as its issue was overall booked 2.65 times.

Hindalco Industries: Aditya Holdings LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in US-based specialty alumina manufacturer AluChem Companies Inc, for $125 million.

Infosys: The digital services and consulting major has announced a strategic collaboration with Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, to enhance Zoetis’ IT operations and digital capabilities by integrating advanced AI solutions and automation services.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata Motors’ UK-based luxury brand, is bracing for a potential £1.6 billion hit due to new US tariffs proposed under the Trump regime. These tariffs are part of a broader trade policy shift and may raise costs significantly for foreign automakers.

Aurobindo Pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics sro, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has obtained marketing authorization from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg, its pegylated filgrastim biosimilar version.

RITES: The railway company has received the Letter of Intent from Gujarat Urban Development Company for appointment of TPI agency for WSS/UGD/STP projects under Amrut 2.0/SJMMSVY under GUDC for ULBs of Gujarat. The project is worth Rs 28.5 crore.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has received approval from USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg. Amitriptyline Hydrochloride tablets are used to treat symptoms of depression.

Kaynes Technology India: The OEM company has raised Rs 1,600 crore via allotment of 28.72 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 5,569.50 per share, after closing the qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on June 24.

PTC Industries: The defence company's subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines for manufacturing of components and materials for military aircraft engines in India.

BLS E-Services: Zero Mass, a subsidiary of the company, has entered into definitive agreement to acquire customer service points (CSPs) of State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank under the Business Correspondence (BC) business of Sub-K Impact Solutions on a slump sale basis for Rs 6.5 crore.

Bajel Projects: The infra and construction player has received a large order (valued between Rs 100-200 crore) for establishment of 400kV GIS & 765kV AIS extension substation, from a leading private player in the energy and power transmission sector.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The specialty chemicals player has completed the acquisition of 16.24 per cent stake in International Battery Company Inc, a Delaware corporation, for $4.43 million.