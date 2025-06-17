Top stocks to watch: TCS, Asian Paints, NTPC, Jindal Steel and Power, Hyundai Motor, Vishal Mega Mart

Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the weak on a higher note on Monday and settled with big gains, despite rising volatility and tensions in the Middle East. BSE Sensex surged 677.55 points, or 0.84 per cent, to settle at 81,796.15, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 227.90 points, or 0.92 per cent to close at 24,946.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 17, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hindustan Zinc and Shankara Building Products shall trade ex-dividend today.

Vishal Mega Mart: The retail store's promoter entity Samayat Services LLP is set to launch a block deal planning to sell part stake of around 10 per cent and raise $588 million, said media reports citing multiple industry sources. The floor price is set at Rs 110 per share, a 11.9 per cent discount to the last closing price. Kotak Mahindra Capital and Morgan Stanley are managing the deal.

NTPC: The state-run power major shall be considering raising up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issuance of bonds at its upcoming board meeting scheduled for June 21, 2025. The fundraising plan comes just days after NTPC announced it would issue Rs 4,000 crore worth of non-convertible debentures on June 17 via private placement.

Advertisement

Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest IT services firm has partnered with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to implement an AI-powered reconciliation solution aimed at modernising the bank's operations. TCS will deploy TCS BaNCSTM for reconciliations to help the bank streamline complex transactions and automate key reconciliation processes.



Asian Paints: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries sold 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints for Rs 1,876 crore through an open market transaction. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,207 apiece. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) bought these shares at the same price.

HCL Technologies: The IT solutions major has announced a strategic partnership with E.ON, one of Europe’s largest energy companies. Under the new multi-year agreement, HCLTech will establish a new private cloud and provide cloud and network management across E.ON's global hyperscalers.

Advertisement

Jindal Steel and Power: The metal player's board of directors has approved a proposal to change the company’s name to Jindal Steel, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders and statutory authorities. The rebranding move is aimed at aligning the company’s identity more closely with its core business focus on steel manufacturing.

Hyundai Motor Company: The auto manufacturer announced the commencement of passenger vehicle engine production at its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Located in the Talegaon Industrial Area near Pune, the plant is now operational for engine manufacturing, with full-scale passenger vehicle production expected to follow.

Macrotech Developers: The real estate company said it has officially rebranded itself as Lodha Developers with effect from June 16, 2025, following approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The rebranding follows a period of legal and familial dispute over the use of the ‘Lodha’ brand name.

Biocon: The pharma player launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise Rs 4,500 crore, with the floor price set at Rs 340.20 per share. The company may offer up to a 5 per cent discount on this floor price while finalising the issue price in consultation with book-running lead managers.

IIFL Finance: The leading NBC has appointed BP Kanungo, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, to its board as an independent director, the company announced on June 16. Additionally, the retail-focused NBFC offering recently announced that it would raise up to Rs 600 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Advertisement

Mastek: The digital engineering and cloud transformation services provider has received a contract from NHS England to deliver NHS board and Senior Information Risk Owner (SIRO) cybersecurity training in partnership with Templar Executives.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The auto ancillaries board will meet in due course to elect a new chairman following the sudden demise of Sunjay Kapur, who led the company as chairman and non-executive director. The company emphasised that there will be no change in management, and day-to-day operations will continue under the leadership of MD and CEO Vivek Vikram Singh.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media major will issue up to 16.95 crore fully convertible warrants for a cash consideration of around Rs 2,237 crore. The price of each warrant will be Rs 132 and they will be issued to two promoter Group entities viz. Altilis Technologies Private Limited and Sunbright Mauritius Investments Limited.

Tanla Platforms: The IT solutions player announced that its board of directors has approved a share buyback proposal worth up to Rs 175 crore. The company plans to repurchase up to 20 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, representing approximately 1.49 per cent of its total equity capital, at a price of Rs 875 per share through the tender offer route.