Top stocks to watch: Titan, L&T, BPCL, Suzlon, Paytm, Lupin, Britannia, MCX India, Biocon

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, despite stable global cues. BSE Sensex plunged 411.97 points, or 0.51 per cent to settle at 80,334.81, while Nifty50 cracked 140.60 points, or 0.58 per cent to end at 24,273.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, May 09, 2025:

Q4 results today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ABB India, Swiggy, Bank of India, Thermax, KPR Mill, Relaxo Footwears, Intellect Design Arena, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Navin Fluorine International, Manappuram Finance, Grindwell Norton, Reliance Power, India Shelter Finance Corporation and CE Info Systems are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Shantai Industries and Navkar Urbanstructures shall trade ex-split, while shares of Sattva Sukun Lifecare will trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of Anand Rathi, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Maharashtra, Coforge, Laurus Labs, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) and UCO Bank shall trade ex-dividend today.



Larsen & Toubro: The engineering major reported a 25 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 5,497 crore, while revenue increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 74,392 crore in March 2025 quarter. Ebitda grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 8,203 crore, with margins expanding 11 per cent for the quarter. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 34 per share.

Titan Company: The jewellery and watch maker reported a 10.7 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 870 crore, while revenue increased 19.7 per cent YoY to Rs 13,477 crore. Ebitda for the quarter increased 29.7 per cent to Rs 1,438 crore, while margins expanded to 10.7 per cent. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 11 per share.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing company has awarded contracts for the development of 100 MW wind farm projects—50 MW each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The Letter of Award (LoA) has been issued to Suzlon Energy for the 50 MW wind project in Madhya Pradesh and to Integrum Energy Infrastructure for the 50 MW project in Maharashtra.

Britannia Industries: The FMCG major reported a 4.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 559.1 crore, while revenue rose 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,432.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per share.



Lupin: The pharma major has received approval from the USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Raltegravir tablets USP, 600 mg. Raltegravir tablets are bioequivalent to Isentress HD tablets from Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC. Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file for this product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity.



Union Bank of India: The state-run lender reported a 50.6 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 4,984.9 crore, while its net interest income rose maringally to 9,514 crore in Q4FY25. Provisions jumped to Rs 1,543.9 crore. Gross NPAs dropped 3.60 per cent, while net NPA declined 0.63 per cent QoQ.



One97 Communications: The owner of the Paytm brand, its CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and his brother Ajay Shekhar Sharma, have settled with the markets regulator Sebi over a case pertaining to the company's Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) by paying a total amount of Rs 2.8 crore. Vijay will not accept any fresh ESOPs from any listed company for a period of 3 years.

MCX India: The leading exchange reported a 54.2 per cent YoY surge in its net profit to Rs 135.5 crore, while revenue jumped 60.8 per cent YoY to Rs 291.3 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share.



Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company board of the shadow lender has approved a rights issue of 15.44 crore shares worth Rs 2,996.16 crore and fixed the issue price at Rs 194 per share. Eligible shareholders are entitled to one rights equity share for every eight shares held.



Biocon: The pharmaceuticals player reported a 154.2 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 344.5 crore, while revenue rose 12.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,417 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.



Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has acquired an 11-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The land will be developed into a premium commercial project with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.5 million square feet and a gross development value of over Rs 2,000 crore.



Kalyan Jewellers India: The jewellery maker reported a 36.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 187.6 crore, while revenue soared 36.6 per cent YoY to Rs 61,815.3 crore for January-March 2025 period.

Venus Pipes & Tubes: The steel pipes company has received a letter of intent from one of India’s leading integrated power plant equipment manufacturers for stainless steel seamless boiler tubes used in a series of Supercritical and Subcritical Thermal Power Projects worth Rs 190 crore.