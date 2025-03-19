Top stocks to watch today: Bajaj Auto, LIC, Zydus Life, DRL, GR Infra, L&T, Granules & BPCL

Indian benchmark indices managed to post big gains for Tuesday's trading session on the back of positive global and domestic trends BSE Sensex soared 1,131.31 points, or 1.53 per cent, to end at 75,301.26. NSE's Nifty50 surged 325.55 points, or 1.45 per cent, to settle at 22,834.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, March 19, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Power Finance Corporation and AGI Infra shall trade ex-dividend today.



Bajaj Auto: The Board has re-appointed Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company for five consecutive years, effective April 1. The Board has also approved an additional fund infusion of up to Rs 1,500 crore in the company's subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit, in one or more tranches.



Larsen & Toubro: The company board meeting is scheduled for March 21 to consider fund raising via a debt issue.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state run insurance major has issued a clarification note on media reports that the company is looking to enter the health insurance business. LIC is still in advanced talks with a standalone health insurance company to acquire a substantial stake to broaden the corporation's footprint in the health insurance market.



Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The drugmaker, along with Nasdaq-listed global biotech company Alvotech, announced that the USFDA has accepted a 351(k) Biologic License Application (BLA) submission for AVT03, developed by Alvotech. AVT03 is a proposed biosimilar of Prolia (denosumab) and Xgeva (denosumab).



Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketer has entered into a quadripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BluJ Aerospace, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology, the Government of Kerala, and Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to develop the first hydrogen-fueled Vertical Take-off and Landing aircraft ecosystem globally.



Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture Apalutamide tablets in a 60 mg strength. Apalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor used for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer. Apalutamide tablets had annual sales of $1,099.8 million in the United States.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 4,262.78 crore. The project involves the construction of the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield road in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh on a DBFOT pattern under the BOT (Toll) Mode, as part of the NH(O) scheme.



Granules India: The pharma company's subsidiary, Granules Europe at Bath, United Kingdom, has been voluntarily dissolved, effective March 18, due to a strategic change in the business model.



ESAF Small Finance Bank: The company board of the lender will meet on March 21 to consider fund raising through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (Tier II bonds) on a preferential basis.



Westlife Foodworld: Akshay Jatia has been elevated to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, replacing Amit Jatia, who will cease to be a key managerial personnel, effective March 18. Amit Jatia and Akshay Jatia will continue as directors of the company, with no change in the composition of the Board of Directors.



Strides Pharma Science: As part of right-sizing the group entities and eliminating non-operating entities, the company's step-down subsidiary, Generic Partners UK, has been voluntarily dissolved, effective March 18. Generic Partners UK was a non-operating company, and its contribution to the consolidated turnover of the company for FY24 was nil.



Zen Technologies: The defence player has completed the investment and acquired a 45.33 per cent stake in Bhairav Robotics, which has now become an associate company.



Uflex: The packaging company's subsidiary, Flex Middle East, FZE, Dubai, has incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Flex Films AZB AFEZCO, in Azerbaijan. This new subsidiary will set up a facility for manufacturing biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) packaging film in Azerbaijan and sell it in the domestic market as well as in other adjoining CIS and European countries.



TD Power Systems: The company has received approvals from the BSE and National Stock Exchange India for the reclassification of Lavanya Sankaran from the promoter & promoter group to the public shareholder category.