Top stocks to watch today: RIL, Indian Hotels, ONGC, Glenmark Pharma, IEX, Ircon, Cyient, CAMS

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest gains on Monday amid sustained FIIs inflows and record GST collection in April supporting the sentiments. BSE Sensex gained 294.85 points, or 0.37 per cent to settle at 80,796.84, while Nifty50 advanced 114.45 points, or 0.47 per cent to end at 24,461.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 06, 2025:

Q4 results today: Bank of Baroda, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, BSE, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Polycab India, One97 Communications, Radico Khaitan, KEI Industries, Poly Medicure, Piramal Enterprises, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Aadhar Housing Finance, Vedant Fashions, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto and Mahanagar Gas are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.





Corporate actions today: Units of Mindspace Business Park REIT shall trade ex-dividend or ex-income today.



Reliance Industries, ONGC: The Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture partners—Shell (through BGEPIL), Reliance Industries, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)—have successfully completed the country’s first offshore facilities decommissioning project, with the safe removal of mid and south Tapti field facilities.



Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group's hotel arm reported a 25 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 522.3 crore, with a 27.3 per cent YoY jump in revenue of Rs 2,425.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Ebitda increased 30 per cent YoY to Rs 856.8 crore, while margins expanded 35.3 per cent. The company announced a dividend of Rs 2.25 per share.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ISB 2001. This designation was granted for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).



Indian Energy Exchange: The electricity exchange achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 10,584 MU in April, marking a 26 per cent YoY increase. The day-ahead market (DAM) achieved a volume of 4,231 MU, a 3 per cent YoY growth, while the real-time electricity market (RTM) volume rose 48 per cent YoY to 3,893 MU in April.



Cyient: The IT solutions company's subsidiary Cyient Inc, based in the USA, has received an order levying a penalty of $26,779.74 towards Employer Shared Responsibility Payment (ESRP) from the US Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

IRCON International: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 187.08 crore from Kerala State IT Infrastructure for the construction of a Dedicated Rural Industrial Park in Thiruvananthapuram.



Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The defence firm has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based HevenDrones to expand both parties’ businesses in the Indian and global defence sectors. The two companies intend to form a joint venture in India for the development and production of logistics and cargo drones for both defence and civil markets.



Computer Age Management Services: The financial services player reported a 10.2 per cent YoY growth in profit at Rs 114 crore, while its revenue increased 14.7 per cent YoY to Rs 356.2 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 19 per share.



Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The private lender reported a 8.5 per cent YoY fall in net profit at Rs 584.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its net interest income grew 13.3 per cent YOY to Rs 1,480 crore. Gross NPAs dropped sharply to 3.37 per cent, while net NPAs declined to 0.79 per cent. The company board recommended a dividend of 2.15 per share.

Senores Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has signed an agreement to acquire the USFDA-approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Topiramate HCl 25, 50, 100, and 200 mg tablets from Wockhardt. Topiramate is indicated for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.



CCL Products India: The beverage player reported a 56.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 101.9 crore, while revenue grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 835.8 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share.



DCM Shriram: The diversified business firm reported a 51.9 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 178.9 crore with a 199 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 2,878.8 crore. Its board commended a dividend of Rs 3.40 per share.