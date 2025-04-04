Top stocks to watch: UltraTech, Zomato, Jio Financial, Nestle, Mazagon Dock, GR Infra & Thermax

Indian stock markets settled lower on Thursday reacting to Trump's reciprocal tariffs imposed on major global economies. BSE Sensex declined 322.08 points, or 0.42 per cent to settle at 76,295.36, while NSE Nifty50 dropped 82.25 points, or 0.35 per cent to end at 23,250.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 04, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of KBC Global shares trade ex-bonus, while shares of Bio Green Papers and Fusions Finance shall trade ex-rights today. Shares of Varun Beverages, DCM Shriram Industries, PH Capital and Unifinz Capital India shall trade ex-dividend today.



UltraTech Cement: The company board of the cement player approved the acquisition of 6.42 crore equity shares of Wonder WallCare, for an enterprise value of up to Rs 235 crore. The company has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Wonder Cement and Kushal Sogani for acquiring a stake in Wonder WallCare.



Zomato: The company's name and symbol will be changed from Zomato to ETERNAL, effective April 9.



Jio Financial Services: The financial services player and BlackRock have subscribed to and been allotted 6.65 crore equity shares of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, a 50:50 joint venture between the company and BlackRock, for Rs 66.5 crore. The joint venture will utilize the amount to fund its business operations.



Nestlé India: The FMCG major company laid the foundation stone for its upcoming factory in Khordha, Odisha, which is slated to be its tenth factory in India. The factory will be set up with an initial investment of Rs 900 crore in its first phase.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Government of India is set to sell up to a 4.83 per cent stake in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on April 4 and April 7. The OFS includes a base issue size of 2.83% and a greenshoe option of 2 per cent. The floor price for the offer will be Rs 2,525 per share.



GR Infraprojects: The Arbitral Tribunal has declared the arbitration award related to the road project in Bihar and has held that the company is entitled to receive Rs 106.4 crore from the Government of Bihar, plus future interest on the said amount at the rate of 12 per cent per annum from the date of this award until the date of realization.



Thermax: The capital goods company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Infinite Uptime Inc., USA, for the sale of its stake in Covacsis Technologies for Rs 10 crore. Accordingly, Covacsis has ceased to be an associate company.



Jupiter Wagons: The wagon maker's subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory (JTRF), has secured land in Khordha, Odisha, for its upcoming railwheel & axle forging plant. Jupiter Tatravagonka plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in phases to develop this facility. The plant is expected to produce 1 lakh forged wheelsets annually.



Ami Organics: The specialty chemical company has commissioned its 10.8 MW DC solar power plant as part of its solar facility in Pratapnagar, Gujarat. This plant comprises two captive solar plants, each with a capacity of 5.4 MW.



Sai Life Sciences: The recently listed pharma company has inaugurated its Peptide Research Center at its R&D campus in Hyderabad.



Paras Defence and Space Technologies: The defense engineering company has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based MicroCon Vision (part of Control and the Rafael Group). This collaboration will position Paras Defence as the exclusive supplier of advanced drone camera technology in India, at a much lower cost.



Balaji Amines: The specialty chemicals player has commissioned a 6 MW AC solar power plant, which will be operational in a phased manner under grid connectivity. The power from the 6 MW AC solar power plant will be utilized for captive consumption.



Surya Roshni: The lighting solutions player has received an order worth Rs 116.15 crore from GAIL India for the supply of HFW 355.60 X 8.7 & 10.3 WT, GR X-70 PSL-2, coated pipes.



Alivus Life Sciences: The USFDA conducted an inspection at the company's API manufacturing facility in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, during January 27-31, 2025. Post-inspection, the USFDA issued an Establishment Inspection Report with a Voluntary Action Indicated status for the said manufacturing facility.