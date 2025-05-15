Top stocks to watch: YES Bank, Infosys, HUL, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Jio Financial, SBI, Wendt

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Wednesday, thanks to positive domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex advanced 192.34 points, or 0.22 per cent to settle at 81,330.56, while Nifty50 index jumped 88.55 points, or 0.36 per cent to end at 24,666.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 15, 2025:

Q4 results today: JSW Energy, PB Fintech, Patanjali Foods, Abbott India, Tube Investments of India, Page Industries, Godfrey Phillips, Cochin Shipyard, ITC Hotels, Kaynes Technology India, Global Health, LIC Housing Finance, Endurance Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, CESC and SKF India are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: BEML, Manappuram Finance and The Great Eastern Shipping Company shall trade-ex dividend today, while shares of Indra Industries shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.



Wendt India: The abrasives and bearings maker's parent company Wendt GmbH, Germany, will be selling up to 37.5 per cent stake (including a green shoe option of 7.5 per cent) in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on May 15–16. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 6,500 per share. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on May 15 and for retail investors on May 16.

Infosys: The IT services company has completed its stake sale in the Infosys-led joint venture in Japan, HIPUS, to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.



Eicher Motors: The Royal Enfield maker reported a 27.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 1,362.2 crore, while revenue increased 23.1 per cent YoY to Rs 5,241.1 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. The company board announced a dividend of Rs 70 per share for FY25.



Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major has received an observation letter with 'no adverse observations' from BSE and NSE, concerning its Scheme of Arrangement with Kwality Wall’s India.



Jio Financial Services: Its wholly owned subsidiary Jio Credit, the non-bank financing arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, raised Rs 1,000 crore through a maiden bond issue from domestic investors. The bonds have a coupon rate of 7.19 per cent with tenor of two years and 10 months.

Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has announced a digital transformation partnership with Hachette UK (HUK), a leading UK-based publishing group. Wipro will assist in modernizing Hachette UK’s IT infrastructure through the implementation of SAP S/4HANA.



State Bank of India: The PSU lender's board will meet on May 20 to consider long-term fund raising of up to $3 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollars or other major foreign currencies, in single or multiple tranches, during FY26.



YES Bank: Moody’s Ratings has stated that Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s (SMBC) planned acquisition of a 20% stake in YES Bank is credit positive, bringing in a long-term strategic partner with a strong balance sheet and the capacity to support Yes Bank’s growth.



Shree Cement: India's third largest cement group by capacity reported 14.9 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 575 crore for March 2025 quarter FY25. Revenue from operations was inched up marginally to Rs 5,532.02 crore during the quarter. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per share in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 50 apiece.



Brigade Enterprises: The Bengaluru-based real estate company has acquired a 5.41-acre land parcel in Chennai for the development of a premium residential project. The project has a total development potential of 0.8 million square feet and a gross development value of approximately Rs 1,600 crore. The transaction value of the acquisition is Rs 441.70 crore.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker's net profit slumped 47.9 per cent YoY to Rs 184.6 crore, while revenue jumped 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 6,423.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per cent.



Aditya Birla Real Estate: The realty firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.99 crore from continuing operations for March quarter FY25, which narrowed on a year-on-year basis. Total income rose slightly to Rs 1,257.33 crore in the reported quarter.



Akzo Nobel India: The paints and coatings maker reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.4 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 5 per cent to Rs 1,022.1 crore. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for 2024-25.



Torrent Power: The utility arm of the Torrent Group posted a 141 per cent YoY surge in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,077.22 crore in March 2025 quarter. However, its total income dipped marginally to Rs 6,570.69 crore. The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.



Kirloskar Brothers: The pump and engine maker reported a 9.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 137.1 crore, while revenue from operations increased 4.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,223.8 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY25.

Hitachi Energy India: The high-voltage equipment maker on Wednesday reported a nearly 62 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 183.9 crore for the March 2025 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Its revenue increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,921.85 crore in the quarter, while the company board announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share.



Genesys International Corporation: The IT solutions company launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on May 14, with the floor price set at Rs 665.60 per share.



Shilpa Medicare: The pharma player's subsidiary Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences' Unit-1 has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA. The site has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) following an inspection conducted between March 3 and March 7.