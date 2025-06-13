Tops stocks to watch: YES Bank, Adani stock, HCL Tech, NTPC, Torrent Power, Jubilant stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday on the back of weak global cues. BSE Sensex tanked 823.16 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 81,691.98, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 253.20 points, or 1.01 per cent to close at 24,888.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 12, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Vimta Labs shares trade ex-bonus, while shares of IFL Enterprises shares trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Total Gas, Ambuja Cements, Apcotex Industries, BCPL Railway Infra, Canara Bank, DAM Capital, Eimco Elecon (India), Elecon Engineering, Indegene, JM Financial, Piramal Enterprises, PFC, Sharda Motor, SMC Global, Smruthi Organics and Steel City Securities shall trade ex-dividend.

Jubilant Food, Jubilant Pharmova, Jubilant Ingrevia: Jubilant Group's promoter Bhartia family is likely to offload small stakes in the group's listed firms through block deals, suggest media reports citing sources. The promoter may sell 1.32 crore shares of Jubilant Food, 56 lakh shares of Jubilant Pharmova and 1.2 crore shares of Jubilant Ingrevia.

Advertisement

HCL Technologies: The IT major said that Volvo Cars has chosen it as one of its strategic suppliers for engineering services. The strategic collaboration will see the company support Volvo Cars’ engineering future ambitions from its automotive Centre of Excellence in Gothenburg, as well as its global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.

NTPC: The state-run power player said that Unit-3 (660 MW) of the Barh Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-1 (3x660 MW) has successfully completed its trial operation. Following this, the unit has been added to the installed capacity of NTPC Limited. With this addition, NTPC’s total installed capacity now stands at 60,926 MW on a standalone basis and 82,028 MW at the group level.

Asian Paints: Nearly 3.50 crore equity shares of Asian Paints held by Reliance Industries through Siddhant Commercials Limited have been sold today at a price of Rs. 2,201 per share leaving a balance of 87 lakh equity shares of Asian Paints with Siddhant Commercials.

Advertisement

YES Bank: RBI has approved the extension of the tenure of appointment of Prashant Kumar as Managing Director & CEO for a further period of six months with effect from October 6, 2025 or till the appointment of new Managing Director and CEO/successor taking charge, whichever is earlier.

Torrent Power: A wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Torrent Green Energy, has received a letter of award from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up of a 300 MW Wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII. The Project is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of execution of the PPA, with an estimated investment of Rs 2,650 Crore.

Capri Global Capital: The non-banking finance company raised Rs 2,000 crore through a qualified institutions placement (QIP). The QIP was priced at Rs 146.50 per share, reflecting a 4.8 per cent discount to the floor price.



ICRA: The rating agency has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fintellix, a Bengaluru-based risk and reporting solutions provider. The board has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent stake for $26 million, via a secondary purchase, subject to agreed adjustments and conditions under the share purchase agreement.



Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The consumer electronics player has received a letter of award from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency , for design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of 4500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping System (SPWPS) at various locations across the state under the esteemed MNRE Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme.

Advertisement

SEPC: The construction firm has secured Rs 650 crore solar EPC project under PM-KUSUM scheme from Parmeshi Urja Ltd (India Power subsidiary) for a 133 MW solar project across four Maharashtra districts. The execution timeline is 12–18 months.

Talbros Automotive Components: The auto ancillary, along with its JVs, won Rs 580 crore in multi-year orders across EV, export, and domestic segments, including Rs 260 crore orders from its sealing business, with Rs 150 crore exports (mainly Europe) and Rs 80 crore for forgings. JV Marelli Talbros secured Rs 290 crore chassis orders.

Sasken Technologies: The IT solutions player has announced partnership with Microsoft MDEP, leveraging Borqs acquisition to offer advanced engineering for OEMs, accelerating development of secure, next-generation smart, IoT, and collaboration devices across global markets.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The electrical and engineering player has received a rectified tax order reducing demand to Rs 3.05 crore. According to the exchange filing the financial impact will be limited, with tax reclassification across CGST, SGST, and IGST, resolving earlier GST-related discrepancies.