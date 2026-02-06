Torrent Power gets credit ratings from two agencies this week; key details 

Energy and power major Torrent Power has received credit ratings from two agencies this week. Torrent Power stock closed on a flat note at Rs 1429.90 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1418.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 72,053 crore.



On February 5, 2026, CRISIL Ratings assigned long term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 2000 Crore to “CRISIL AA+/Stable” and also re-affirmed long-term Bank Loan facilities and non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 3140 crore to “CRISIL AA+/Stable”. CRISIL Ratings has also re-affirmed short-term bank loan facilities and commercial paper as “CRISIL A1+”.

A day ago, India Ratings and Research assigned a long-term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures worth Rs 2000 Crore and re-affirmed its rating on the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1875 Crore to “IND AA+/Stable”. India Ratings and Research also affirmed its rating on the short-term commercial paper as “IND A1+”.

The credit rating action comes a week ahead of the firm's December quarter earnings set to be announced on February 10.

Along with earnings, board of the firm will also consider declaration of interim dividend to the Equity Shareholders for FY 2025-26 if any and raising of funds by issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures via Private Placement route.