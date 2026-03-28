Traders alert! NSE Brent crude futures launch on this date; trading hours, lot size, margins – Details

NSE Brent Crude Futures: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is set to expand its commodity derivatives segment with a new offering. Starting from April 13, 2026, traders would be able to trade in Brent crude oil (Platts) futures contracts, following an official nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
For those looking to dive into the energy market, sessions will run from Monday through Friday, kicking off at 9 am and wrapping up at 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm, depending on US daylight saving time.
The trading unit or lot size is set at 100 barrels, with prices quoted on a per-barrel basis. The tick size, or minimum price movement, is set at Re 1.
The maximum order size is capped at 10,000 barrels. For individual traders, the maximum allowable open position stands at 4,00,000 barrels or 5% of the market-wide open position. Meanwhile, members can hold up to 40,00,000 barrels or 20% of the market-wide open position.
The exchange has set a base daily price limit of 6%, and if that limit is exceeded, a 15-minute cooling-off period will apply, after which the limit will be relaxed to 9%. In cases of extreme price movements in international markets, this limit can be further relaxed in steps of 3%, ensuring the market is given appropriate prior notice.
When it comes to margins, traders will need to maintain an initial margin based on the volatility category or SPAN, whichever is higher. This is coupled with a 1% extreme loss margin.
The final settlement price will be calculated in Indian rupees, utilising the monthly simple average of S&P Global Energy's (Platts) Dated Brent assessments and converted using the monthly simple average RBI USD/INR reference rate.
The announcement has already sparked a buzz online as traders weigh in on commodities landscape. One user on X, Aman Gautam, wrote that earlier crude trading was dominated by the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX). He added that the NSE entering the space means “more competition + liquidity” and offers direct exposure to global oil benchmark (Brent).
Meanwhile, another X user, Kaustubh Yeole, noted that the move expands India’s global commodity market linkage and provides a boost for hedging & trading opportunities in energy markets