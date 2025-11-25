Transformers and Rectifiers shares jump 9% after Rs 390 crore order win; key details

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd (TARIL) climbed 9 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company disclosed that it bagged a fresh order worth nearly Rs 390 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), boosting sentiment around the counter despite ongoing developments related to a World Bank sanctions case and a recent board-level resignation.

Transformers and Rectifiers shares rose as much as 8.7 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 312.80, compared with its previous close of Rs 287.60 on the BSE. At last check, the stock was up 5.72 per cent at Rs 304.05, snapping a two-day losing streak. Even with today’s high, the counter is still down around 52 per cent from its 52-week peak of Rs 650.23.

In a stock exchange filing dated November 25, the company announced that it has secured an order valued at Rs 389.97 crore from GETCO for the supply of 53 transformers of various types. The delivery is scheduled for the next financial year.

With this award, TARIL’s order inflow from GETCO for the quarter has risen to Rs 493.42 crore, the company said.

The large domestic order helped improve market sentiment around the stock, which had recently seen pressure following regulatory disclosures linked to a World Bank sanctions proceeding.

The company has been actively updating exchanges on ongoing developments related to a World Bank sanctions notice involving a past supply order for Nigeria’s Transmission Company (TCN).

Earlier in a filing, TARIL said it received a notice of uncontested sanctions proceedings dated November 4,, related to a transformer supply project executed earlier for TCN under IDA credit-funded operations.

The company reiterated that: The order in question, valued at USD 24.74 million, was fully executed by FY22. A logistical accident in Nigeria had damaged three transformers, which TARIL replaced and supplied again. The final 10 per cent payment was received in Q1 FY26, after new transformers were shipped.

Crucially, TARIL stated that “the findings referred to in the notice are not conclusive and do not constitute proof of any misconduct”, adding that the debarment is limited only to participation in World Bank-funded projects. The company also clarified that it currently has no ongoing World Bank-funded orders, implying no material impact on operations.

In a subsequent update, TARIL said the World Bank has removed the company’s name from its list of Debarred Firms and Individuals on its website.

The lender has also extended the last date for TARIL’s explanation submission to January 12, 2026, the filing noted.

Separately, the company informed exchanges on November 18 that Independent Director Ajay S. Patil has resigned due to existing professional and personal commitments.