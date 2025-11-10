Transformers and Rectifiers shares tumble 20%: Two factors behind this sharp drop

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL) slumped 20 per cent in Monday's trade to hit their lower price band of Rs 314.20, following weak quarterly results and a World Bank debarment.

For the July–September quarter of FY26, the company reported flat revenue at Rs 460 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Margins declined, with EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) margins down 380 basis points (bps) and 180 bps YoY to 11 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively, mainly due to higher employee costs.

EBITDA fell 26 per cent YoY to Rs 52 crore, while PAT declined 19 per cent to Rs 37 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, TARIL had reported EBITDA of Rs 80.97 crore and PAT of Rs 46.02 crore.

During the quarter, the company received orders worth Rs 592 crore, taking its order backlog to Rs 5,472 crore, compared with Rs 5,246 crore at the end of the previous quarter. TARIL also reported bid prospects of Rs 18,700 crore.

In a separate development, the World Bank debarred the company from participating in projects financed by the institution. The action was related to findings of alleged corruption and fraud tied to a $486 million project to improve Nigeria's electric grid.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 64.36 per cent stake in the smallcap firm.