Trent bonus shares, dividend: Tata stock up 30% in a month — issue ratio, record dates

Trent bonus issue record date: Tata Group stock Trent Ltd has been on a roll in April as the retail chain major has gained more than 30 per cent the last one month. The company has also announced the record date for the issue of its bonus shares and dividend, which were announced along with the quarterly results.

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Shares of Trent have risen more than 30 per cent in the last one month from Rs 3,295 levels to top Rs 4,300-mark on Wednesday. The total market capitalization of the company stood above Rs 1.55 lakh crore. However, the stock is still down 32 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,259, hit in June 2025.



Corporate actions in Trent: dividend and bonus issue

Trent had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share, or 600 per cent (for each share with a face value of Re 1), along with its earnings a week ago, on April 22. Besides this, the Tata group firm also announced a bonus issue in 1:2 ratio for the eligible shareholders of the company. Trent also announced to raise Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue for expansion plans.



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Trent: Record dates for dividend and bonus issue

The board of directors have fixed the record date as June 10, 2026 (Wednesday) for payment of dividend, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM, which is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2026. If the dividend on equity shares is approved at the AGM, shall be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable, on or after June 26, 2026 Friday, said Trent in a filing.

The company board of directors of Trend has fixed May 29, 2026 (Friday) as the record date for issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2. It means that one equity share as bonus share for every two existing fully paid up equity shares held by the members of the Company, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, said the company in a separate exchange filing.



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Trent Q4 results

Retail expansion to sustain with fundraising on cards: Management is confident of long-term structural growth and will continue to invest in retail expansion and brands. Incremental investments will be made to expand the hyper market brand - Star Bazaar and new brands such as Burn Toast in the coming years, said ICICIDirect Research with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 5,075.

Trent reported a net profit at Rs 455 crore in the March 2026 quarter, rising 30 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. Its revenue from operations increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 4,937 crore and operating profit stood at Rs 668 crore, up 43 per cent on a yearly comparison. Operating margins improved to 11.5 per cent for the quarter.

Trent operates a significant portfolio of over 1250 'large-box' fashion stores, with presence across 321 cities (including 3 in the UAE). In Q4FY26, it opened 23 Westside and 109 Zudio stores (including 2 stores in the UAE) and consolidated 1 Westside store and expanded its presence to 47 new cities.



Trent target prices

Trent’s Q4FY26 profitability beat estimates and LFL growth improved to low single digits. Trent added 122 net stores in Q4FY26 taking the total fashion format network to 1,286 stores, said Mirae Asset Sharekhan. "We maintain a Buy with a revised target price of Rs 5,070," it adds.

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Trent offers a favorable growth outlook, led by strong store additions with an improving trajectory in LFL growth. This provides visibility for revenue CAGR of 20 per cent till FY28E, said Elara Capital, which expect margins to be resilient despite weak LFL in the value segment

"Key triggers for Trent GST benefits at Westside, sustained expansion in a structurally higher -margin format (Westside ); improving LFL against a weak base; adverse impact of store densification largely behind. Our revenue and Ebitda estimates are largely unchanged, and we introduce FY29E estimates," it added and maintained an 'accumulate' with target price of Rs 4,800 .

Trent intends to raise Rs 2,500 to upgrade existing stores, incubate new brands/categories/geographies, expand and automate supply chain/warehouse capacity, scale automation initiatives, and accelerate Star’s expansion, said HDFC Securities, which has revised its FY27/28 APAT estimates by-1/+1 per cent respectively. "We downgrade the stock to 'add' with a target of Rs 4,500."