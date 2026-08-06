Trent Q1 results today: Earnings expectations, key things to watch, target prices

Trent Ltd is likely to report a flattish net profit for the June quarter on a 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net sales. Ahead of its quarterly results, the Tata group stock had 20 'Buy' calls, five 'Hold' recommendations and two 'Sell' ratings, with the Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 3,218 implying a modest rise from here on.
Axis Securities said it sees Trent reporting 0.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 424 crore compared with Rs 423 crore YoY. Net sales is estimated to rise 19 per cent YoY to Rs 5,690 crore compared with Rs 4,781 crore, led by a rapid store expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Ebitda is seen rising 13 per cent YoY to Rs 947 crore, but EBITDA margins are expected to decline 88 basis points YoY to 16.6 per cent due to supply-side inflation, rising crude derivatives costs and the aggressive scaling of the lower-margin Star Bazaar format.