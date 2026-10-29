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Trent Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to Rs 468 crore YoY; revenue up 22%

Trent Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to Rs 468 crore YoY; revenue up 22%

TRENT2,866.00(1.44%)

Revenue from operations increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 5,873 crore in Q2 FY27. Operating EBITDA rose 37 per cent YoY to Rs 785 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 5:41 PM IST
Trent Q2 results: PAT rises 25% to Rs 468 crore YoY; revenue up 22%Trent said revenues from its Star business grew by over 20 per cent during the quarter.

Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2 FY27). The Tata Group company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 468 crore for the quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 5,873 crore in Q2 FY27. Operating EBITDA rose 37 per cent YoY to Rs 785 crore.

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The company also announced that it has opened its 1,000th Zudio store during the quarter.

"We now operate a significant portfolio of over 1,300 'large-box' fashion stores, with presence across 339 cities (including 3 in the UAE). In Q2 FY27, we opened 10 Westside and 19 Zudio stores and consolidated 2 Zudio stores. As of September 30, 2026, our store portfolio included 311 Westside, 999 Zudio (including 7 stores in the UAE) and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts and we operated with a footprint of over 18.5 million sqft. across our fashion brands," it also said.

Trent said revenues from its Star business grew by over 20 per cent during the quarter.

"The sales mix continues to favour own brands and increasingly delivers a viable economic profile at the store level. We added 1 new store during the quarter across the Star portfolio taking the overall store count to 87 across 13 cities. We remain excited about the potential of this business," it added.

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Noel N Tata, Chairman at Trent, said, "We are increasingly expanding our presence across diverse markets, including in many Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations. The compelling reception we are witnessing gives us the conviction to double down into more hinterlands. In our Star business, we continue to apply Trent's playbook and the contribution of our own brands and products is now trending at over 74 per cent of revenues. Star's recent performance reinforces our confidence in the business model and its growth potential. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in expanding our footprint, with a focus on building scale and strengthening our position across markets. The food and grocery opportunity is significant, and the Star model is differentiated."

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He added, "As I conclude my tenure as Chairman of Trent, I could not be more delighted at the enormous strides the Company has made in recent years. It has been a privilege to witness Trent's transformation from a fledgling entrant in the fashion sector into one of its leading players, distinguished by strong growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Yet, I firmly believe that Trent's best days lie ahead. I look forward to seeing the Company further strengthen its position across the lifestyle segments in which it operates, establish a significant presence in the food and grocery sector, and emerge as a meaningful exporter, carrying the flag of Indian brands into markets beyond our shores."

The quarterly earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Trent shares fell 1.44 per cent to close at Rs 2,866.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 5:41 PM IST
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