Trent Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 510 crore; revenue jumps 15% to Rs 5,345 crore

Trent Ltd, the retail arm of the Tata Group, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 510.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 496.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, a growth of roughly 3 per cent year-on-year.

The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a double-digit rise, at Rs 5,345.06 crore, a 15 per cent jump compared to Rs 4,656.56 crore recorded in the same period last year.



In its exchange filing, the retail giant highlighted that its operating EBITDA grew by 20 per cent to Rs 837 crore.

"The customer sentiment is gradually improving and our business outlook for the medium term continues to remain positive," said Noel N Tata, Chairman, Trent.

"Our focus continues to be on portfolio growth, elevating products and enhancing store experience for our customers," he added.

As of December 31, 2025, the company’s store portfolio included 278 Westside stores and 854 Zudio stores, including a growing presence in the UAE. During the quarter alone, the company opened 17 Westside and 48 Zudio stores, further cementing its footprint in the fashion retail segment.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday, shares of Trent rose 4.98% to settle at Rs 4013.20 apiece.