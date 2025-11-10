Trent shares hit 52-week low as brokerages turn cautious post Q2 earnings

Shares of Tata Group retailer Trent fell nearly 7% to hit a fresh 52-week low on Monday on September 2025 quarter results. Trent shares slipped 6.80% to low of Rs 4,310 against the previous close of Rs 4,624.85. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.53 lakh crore.

Trent stock has fallen 39% per cent this year and lost 31.36% in a year. The stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts with a RSI of 36.6. The multibagger Tata Group stock stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

EBITDA rose 26.5%, and operating EBITDA rose by 14% year-on-year. However, profit after tax declined, primarily due to higher depreciation expenses. Trent said consumer sentiment remained subdued during the quarter, impacting sales momentum. The muted revenue growth and subdued consumer mood weighed on the stock.

Brokerages attributed the soft revenue performance to subdued demand and heightened sector competition. Recent automation initiatives have helped mitigate margin pressures, but experts caution these advantages could be neutralised in the coming quarters.

Brokerage firms responded cautiously to the update. Citi downgraded the stock to 'Sell' and reduced its price target to ₹4,350, citing moderating growth and increased competition. Citi noted weak consumption trends, rising competition, cannibalisation, and aggressive expansion in smaller cities as reasons for a likely moderation in Trent's growth rate.

Goldman Sachs maintained a 'Neutral' rating but trimmed its target to ₹4,920, highlighting that operating EBIT growth of 9% year-on-year in the second quarter was below expectations due to unseasonal rains and consumers prioritising big-ticket purchases post-GST rate reduction.

Goldman added that automation investments are helping limit the profitability impact despite weak like-for-like (LFL) growth, though margin benefits may be absorbed by the fourth quarter.

Jefferies assigned a 'Hold' rating and a target of ₹5,000, stated that store additions picked up sequentially, but like-for-like growth in fashion remained in low single digits, even as non-apparel categories and online sales through Westside gained traction.

Trent continued expanding its store network, opening 19 new Westside locations and 44 Zudio stores during the quarter, while closing some in both formats, including one in the UAE. Despite these additions, Jefferies observed that revenue growth decelerated to 17%, marking a multi-quarter low.

The Tata Group’s retail arm, reported a 11% rise in Q2 net profit. Net profit rose to Rs 373.42 crore in the last quarter from Rs 335.06 crore in the same period last year. However, profit slipped 12% from Rs 424.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter.