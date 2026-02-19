Trent, TCS, Tata Investment, Tata Elxsi: 10 Tata stocks lose Rs 2.1L cr m-cap in 2026

Ten Tata group stocks have seen an erosion of Rs 2.11 lakh crore in their combined market capitalisation in 2026 so far. As many as 19 out of 25 listed Tata group stocks have traded up to 16 per cent lower in the first two months of the year. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of these companies has declined 5.16 per cent to Rs 26,20,047 crore as of February 18 from Rs 27,62,632 crore as of December 31, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

Among these names, the 10 worst-performing stocks in terms of value erosion included Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Trent Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd,

Tata Consumer Products Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd. The other three stocks are Tejas Networks Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Technologies Ltd. The 10 companies saw their combined m-cap falling 12.4 per cent in 2026 so far compared with 2 per cent drop for the NSE barometer Nifty during the same period.

TCS alone contributed Rs 1,84,938 crore drop to the group m-cap. Data showed its m-cap last stood at Rs 9.74 lakh crore against December 31's Rs 11.59 lakh crore. The scrip is down amid concerns over IT sector growth prospects, following the rapid pace of developments by AI firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI. The concern is not that demand may disappear, but that the revenue per unit of work would compress as automation rises.

"With the rapid pace of developments by Anthropic, OpenAI, etc, this shift is unfolding faster than expected. Hence, the investors and the market at large have started questioning the relevance of these companies in future," Emkay said.

IHCL lost Rs 6,213.29 crore worth m-cap, as the scrip fell 6 per cent this year. This scrip has been falling following a moderation in RevPAR growth in H1FY26 after strong growth over FY23-25. Analysts said hotel industry is likely to transition from hypergrowth phase to stable yet sustainable growth, with IHCL mirroring the trend.

Tata Communications, Trent, Tata Investment saw their market values falling Rs 2,700-4,800 crore. Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, Tejas Networks, Tata Chemicals and Tata Technologies saw Rs 1,500-2,400 crore drop in their market values.

In the case of Trent, MOFSL in a recent note said the growth rate has decelerated materially over the last few quarters due to weak LFL amid a subdued demand environment and self-cannibalisation of existing stores to gather higher revenue in select micro-markets. This is even as the company continued to display strong cost control.

In the case of Tata Elxsi and Tata Ttech, Kotak Institutional Equities said the automotive vertical-focused companies’ outlook remains contingent on client-specific engagements, as R&D investment priorities shift with changing demand patterns.

Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Voltas Ltd and Titan Company Ltd, meanwhile, added Rs 70,645 crore to the group's m-cap this year so far.