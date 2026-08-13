Trent, Titan, Nelco, IHCL: Top 14 Tata Group stocks rally upto 18x under N Chandrasekaran

Among the best performing Tata Group stocks, shares of Trent Ltd have zoomed 1,790 per cent during his tenure as Tata Sons' chairperson. The stock soared to Rs 2,982.10 on August 12 from Rs 166.47 mark. An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the retail chain swell to Rs 17.91 lakh during the same period.

Axis Direct has a 'buy' rating on Trent with a target price of Rs 3,640. However, Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on Trent with a target price Rs 3,500. A rapid LFL recovery and stronger adoption of fast fashion across non-metros remain key triggers and could drive earnings and valuation upgrade, it said.

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Three other Tata Group stocks zoomed more than 1,000 per cent. Trent was followed by companies like Nelco Ltd, which soared 1,115 per cent during the same period. Other companies like Tata Investment Corporation and Titan Company Ltd zoomed 1,050 per cent and 1,015 per cent during the period under review.

Other Tata Group companies like Tata Consumer Products and The Indian Hotels Company have also jumped 660 per cent and 540 per cent during the same period. Interestingly, select lesser known Tata Group stocks like Benares Hotels and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies have gained 790 per cent and 640 per cent respectively.

Bernstein and BNP Paribas have an 'outperform' rating on Titan Company with a target price of Rs 5,400 and Rs 5,800, respectively. 360 One Capital and Nomura have a 'buy' tag for Tata Consumer with target price of Rs 1,350 and Rs 1,475 apiece. Goldman Sach and IDBI Capital have a 'buy' rating on Indian Hotels with target price of Rs 850 and Rs 869, respectively.

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Tata Teleservices (Up 480 per cent), Tata Elxsi Ltd (Up 400 per cent), Oriental Hotels (Up 350 per cent), Tata Power Company (Up 350 per cent), Tata Steel Ltd (Up 300 per cent), Voltas (Up 255 per cent), Artson (Up 250 per cent), Automobile Corporation of Goa (Up 170 per cent) and Tata Communications (Up 130 per cent) are other Tata Group stocks that turned multibagger during Chandra's regime.

Motilal Oswal has a 'buy' on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 220, while Emkay Financial has a similar rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,500. ICICI Securities rates Tata Communications 'buy' with a target price of Rs 2,130. PL Capital has given Tata Power an 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 414. Choice Institutional Equities has a 'sell' rating on Tata Elxsi with a target price of Rs 3,150.

Among other stocks from the Tata family, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tayo Rolls, TRF and Tata Chemicals also rose between 15 per cent and 90 per cent, delivering positive returns. However, Rallis India tumbled 13 per cent during the period. We are excluding Tata Motors from the study due to demerger process between Tata Motors CV and Motors PV.