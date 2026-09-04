56% rally in TBZ stock: Upper circuit led to record high today; here's why

The multibagger stock has already clocked rally of 240% in six months and zoomed 504% in five years. It hit an all-time high of Rs 472.50 on BSE today. In terms of technicals, the stock is strongly overbought with its RSI rising to 84.4.

As per share purchase agreement, GRT would acquire the Promoter’s stake for an aggregate value of up to Rs. 1,033.71 Crores. The consummation of the SPA will be subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. GRT will also be launching an open offer for another 26% as per applicable SEBI regulations.

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Deloitte was the lead advisor to the transaction and Axis Capital acted as the financial advisor for GRT.

GRT Jewellers has around 6,50,000 sq.ft of retail space and has good presence in the ecommerce space. It also operates few sub brands like Oriana for Light Weight Affordable Jewellery in gold and diamonds and also Silvana for Silver Jewellery collections. With loyal customer base of over 15 million, GRT is one of India’s fast growing jewellery chains.

On the other hand, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri has pan India retail presence through 37 stores which helps the company to stay close to its customers and respond to their evolving preferences.