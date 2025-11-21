Trident Group announces Rs 2,000-crore expansion in Punjab, check stock reaction  

Shares of Trident Ltd were trading on a flat note on Friday even as the Ludhiana-based group outlined a Rs 2,000 crore expansion strategy in Punjab. Trident shares were down 0.49% to Rs 28.44 today against the previous close of Rs 28.58. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 14,492 crore.

Under the expansion plan, Trident Group will invest Rs 1,500 crore in Barnala to scale up Terry Towel production and modernize paper manufacturing facilities.

Additionally, Rs 500 crore will be allocated in Mohali to establish a state-of-the-art corporate office and a capacity-building center.

"This strategic initiative will strengthen the Group’s presence across diverse sectors and is expected to generate 2,000 employment opportunities, with a focus on engaging semi-skilled rural women and advancing women’s empowerment.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.