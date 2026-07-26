TRIL shares: Should you average the falling stock? Here's 'fixed and final' stop loss

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (TARIL) traders should resist the temptation to average down after the stock’s steep correction, according to market expert Pradip Haldar, who warned that the counter has already suffered a structural breakdown on longer-term charts. Reviewing a viewer query on Business Today’s Daily Calls, Haldar said the stock does not currently justify fresh averaging despite the sharp fall from its highs.

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Monthly chart breakdown raises red flag

Haldar’s assessment was unambiguous. “Structure-wise a crack down has happened on a monthly basis,” he said, signalling that the weakness is not merely a short-term pullback but a broader technical deterioration.

For a trader holding the TARIL stock at Rs 301, his advice was clear: “I would not advise traders to average down.” In other words, the recent decline should not automatically be treated as a buying opportunity.

Stop-loss discipline over emotional averaging

The sharper takeaway from the discussion was around risk management. Haldar identified Rs 255-260 as the key danger zone for TARIL and called it a “fixed and final stop loss” if the stock slips to those levels.

That view reflects a wider market lesson for retail investors, especially in volatile mid- and small-cap counters. Averaging down can improve cost price on paper, but when the underlying trend has weakened materially, it can also magnify losses instead of repairing them.

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Why the fall from Rs 570 matters

Haldar underscored that the TARIL stock has already been in a prolonged downtrend, noting that it has been “continuously falling from 570.” That kind of drawdown, in technical terms, often suggests that sentiment, momentum and buyer conviction have all weakened together.

He said averaging every stock that falls is not a sound strategy. He added that in some cases, “if you buy steep, you can sell at steeper rates,” a reminder that stronger stocks often deserve premium entry points because they retain trend strength.

Caution remains the dominant call

The commentary fits into Haldar’s broader market approach in the session, where he repeatedly favoured selectivity over blind bargain-hunting. In the case of TARIL, that translates into a simple message: avoid fresh averaging, respect the stop loss, and do not confuse a falling stock with value.

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Unless the chart structure improves meaningfully, the expert’s stance suggests investors are better off preserving capital than chasing a rebound in a stock that remains under pressure.