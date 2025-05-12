Triveni Turbine shares in focus on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Shares of Triveni Turbine are in news on Monday as the company announced a strong 60.44% rise in standalone profit, reaching Rs 93.7 crore for the March quarter, driven by a boost in income. In the same quarter last year, the profit after tax was Rs 58.4 crore, according to an exchange filing. The total income for the period climbed to Rs 508.1 crore, up from Rs 400.2 crore a year prior.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, net profit surged to Rs 374.4 crore, compared to Rs 209 crore in the previous year.

Moreover, the board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 2 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Re 1 each for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for September 8, 2025.

Dhruv M Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director of Triveni Turbine Ltd, commented, "In FY25, Triveni Turbines maintained its impressive track record of financial excellence, achieving new highs in annual revenues, profitability, and order bookings."

He highlighted that revenue from operations grew by 21% year-on-year, reaching a record Rs 20.06 billion. Additionally, EBITDA and Profit Before Tax (PBT) experienced even faster growth, increasing by 36% and 37% year-on-year, standing at Rs 5.18 billion and Rs 4.88 billion, respectively.

Triveni Turbine stock closed 1.89% lower at Rs 515.80 in the previous session. Earlier, the stock opened lower at Rs 481.30 against the previous close of Rs 525.75 on BSE. The power sector stock has fallen 31.58% this year and declined 6.27% in a year.

Triveni Turbine Ltd specializes in providing steam turbine solutions for industrial captive and renewable power applications.