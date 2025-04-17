Multibagger power stock stuck in bear grip, time to exit or stay invested?

Shares of Triveni Turbine have tumbled 42% from their record high in over four months. The multibagger stock has turned weak in the short term. It is down 32.35% in 2025 and fallen 25% in three months. The stock is stuck in the bearish zone in the short term. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 44.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought and nor in the oversold zone. Triveni Turbine shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. This indicates the trend is negative for the stock.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On the other hand, Triveni Turbine stock has delivered 147% percent in the last three years and risen 692% in five years.

In the current session, Triveni Turbine stock closed 0.60% lower at Rs 510 on BSE. The power sector stock has lost 32.35% this year and fallen 4.33% in a year.

Total 1.22 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.16 crore on Thursday. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 16,211 crore. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 455.15 on April 7, 2025 and a 52-week high of Rs 885 on November 26, 2024.

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Triveni Turbine is consolidating near lower levels after a steep decline of approximately 42% from its all-time highs. The stock has been in a clear bearish trend, forming a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, reflecting prevailing weakness in price action. As of now, the stock is showing no clear signs of trend reversal. A strong and sustainable move above Rs 620 would be required to signal any meaningful shift in momentum and confirm the start of a new uptrend. Until such confirmation is seen, fresh buying should be avoided."

Advertisement

"For short-term traders, a bounce from current levels could offer quick gains, but it remains a risky trade and should be approached with caution. Rs 480 is a crucial support, and a breakdown below this level could invite further selling pressure. Long-term investors may consider partial accumulation at current levels, and look to add more on dips, provided the stock shows signs of stabilization and gradually improves its technical structure," added Matatlia.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox said, "Triveni Turbine remains in a no-trade zone amid a broader downtrend. The stock has corrected sharplyfrom its peak, and continues to trade below key exponential moving averages, reflecting persistent weakness. Despite a minor bounce from recent lows, the trend remains fragile with no confirmed reversal signals. The stock is currently testing resistance near the 20-day EMA, while the overall structure suggests a lack of bullish conviction. A breakdown below the Rs 473 support zone could intensify the bearish momentum, potentially opening doors for further downside. Technical indicators such as MACD and ADX reflect subdued buying strength, while RSI remains below the 50 mark. Traders should remain cautious and avoid fresh entries unless a strong reversal above resistance levels is observed."

Advertisement

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered independent analyst said, "Triveni Turbine is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 471. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 538 could lead to a target of Rs 616 in the near term."

About the company

Triveni Turbine Limited is an industrial steam turbine manufacturer. The company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying power generating equipment and solutions and has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Approximately 6,000 steam turbines supplied by the company are installed across 20 industries in over 75 countries, including Europe, Africa, Central and Latin America, Southeast Asian and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries.