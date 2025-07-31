Trump tariff impact: Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods shares plunged 6-7% today

Shares of Avanti Feeds Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd fell up to 7 per cent in Thursday's trade after the US administration imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to the US. Foreign brokerage Nomura noted that India majorly exported marine food products to the US and that shrimps and prawns account for 2.3 per cent of overall exports to the US.

It believes India could lose some of its competitive edge to other suppliers, following the US tariffs. Following the development, shares of Avanti Feeds Ltd fell 6.62 per cent to hit a low of Rs 645, taking its 3-month fall to 23.92 per cent. Apex Frozen Foods, on the other hand, declined 6.48 per cent to Rs 225.05. This stock has trimmed its 3-month gains to 13.15 per cent.

There were earlier reports that India could lose up to $5 billion in exports to Vietnam in the absence of a US trade deal, with frozen shrimp exports flagged as the biggest risk. In 2023, India exported $1.81 billion worth of frozen shrimp to the US, compared to Vietnam’s $290 million. Hypothetical tariff shifts are projected to reduce India’s shrimp exports to $224 million—a potential $1.6 billion loss, analysts noted.

Avanti Feeds is engaged into shrimp hatchery, shrimp feeds for shrimp farms and is a key shrimp exporter. Apex Frozen is an integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products. Its output majorly comprises of variants of processed Vannamei shrimp (White shrimp) and are sold under the brands owned by its customers and also through its own brands namely Bay fresh, Bay Harvest and BayPremium.

InCred Equities in a July 8 note had expected a revival in the Indian shrimp industry from Calendar 2025. Profitability and volume growth are expected to return for feed companies from Q1CY25, and for processors/exporters by Q4CY25. "We estimate India’s market share in US shrimp imports could rise to 50 per cent by end-CY25, driven by strong supply chain, pricing power, and capacity recovery," it had said.

On Trump tariffs, Nomura noted that for the exporting sectors, the impact is likely to vary depending on their elasticity of demand, extent of value added and the level of cost and scale competitiveness. Margin squeeze is likely across-the-board, but may particularly hit manufacturers in sectors with lower value added and thinner margins, including gems & jewelry and textile

"Pharmaceuticals and electronics are currently not subject to tariffs (given section 232 investigations ongoing), but as these sectoral tariffs are imposed, the higher tariff burden will likely be passed on to end-consumers," it noted.