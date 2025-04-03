Trump tariffs: How 27% 'reciprocal' import duty will affect Indian stock market, economy 

US President Donald Trump has imposed reciprocal import tariff of 27 per cent on India. On 'Liberation Day', Trump said New Delhi imposes 'very very tough' tariffs on US.

"Their Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) just left (US recently)...he is a great friend of mine, but I said to him that 'you're a friend of mine, but you've not been treating us right'. India charges us 52 per cent, so we will charge them half of that," said Trump while announcing a fresh round of tariffs on Thursday.



In reaction, Asian markets went deep into the red. Nikkei 225 plunged 1204 points to 34,521 and Hang Seng plunged 383 points to 22,818. Dow Jones futures plunged 845 points, indicating a red start for the US market at night.

Sensex slipped 400 points to 76,221 and Nifty slipped 100 points to 23,232 in early deals today.

Here's a look at what brokerages and analysts believe would be the impact of fresh US tariffs on the Indian stock market and economy.



Brokerage Bernstein believes that India would navigate through the tariff challenges and is more likely to engage in negotiations with the US.

Citi said pharma sector has been excluded from tariffs announced by the Trump administration. Key stocks with higher revenue mix from the US are Aurobindo (48%), Zydus (47%) and Dr Reddys (46%), it mentioned.

CLSA said the pharma sector being exempt from US tariffs is a positive sign for Indian firms. Stocks with higher revenue mix are Aurobindo, Zydus & Dr Reddy's, it said asserting its positive stance on these stocks.

Pranay Aggarwal, Director & CEO, Stoxkart said the tariffs may lead to short-term volatility and advised investors to be cautious in market.

"The US decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on India, Japan, and others may trigger short-term volatility in global markets, particularly in sectors like autos, steel, and agriculture. Indian equities could face pressure due to potential retaliatory measures, impacting export-driven sectors (e.g., pharmaceuticals, IT). The immediate tariff enforcement (excluding autos, effective April 3) suggests urgency, possibly disrupting supply chains. For India, heightened trade tensions may weaken the INR and deter FDI, though domestic stimulus could offset risks. Defensive stocks (FMCG, utilities) may outperform, while cyclical sectors (autos, metals) could underperform. Long-term implications hinge on negotiation outcomes, but near-term caution is advised," said Aggarwal.

According to Arindam Mandal, Head of Global Equities at Marcellus Investment Managers, the announced tariffs are more severe than anticipated.

"While the market had expected the effective tariff rate to be in the high teens, the actual rates are now projected to be in the mid-to-high 20% range – possibly the highest we have seen in a century, a significant increase from the previous 2.5–5% levels. In the short term, these tariffs function as a tax on consumers, contributing to inflationary pressures. However, weaker demand might temper inflation and prevent interest rates from rising too sharply. Year-to-date (YTD), markets have been partially pricing in these risks, as evidenced by the outperformance of defensive sectors. This trend is likely to persist until potential earnings downgrades from these trade actions are fully reflected in the valuations of riskier assets and sectors," said Mandal.