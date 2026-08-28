TTML shares soar 11% on strategic tie-up with Tata Comm to accelerate AI adoption

"TTBS is a trusted technology partner for India's SMBs, delivering business-ready digital solutions across connectivity, cloud and managed services. It has a robust GTM, with an extensive physical reach through a channel partner ecosystem and a digital B2B (“Do Big Cloud Hub”) exchange enabling businesses to discover, adopt and manage digital services," TTML said.

TTML said Tata Communications' Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI is among the first in the industry to offer speech-to-speech customer engagement solution with instant decision making, multilingual fluency, and sub-500 milliseconds latency performance.

"It is a new benchmark for customer engagement technology by enabling interactions that are personalised, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated across channels, redefining how businesses connect with their customers," TTML said.

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By bringing together Tata Communications’ communications capabilities with TTBS extensive reach into the SMB sector, the companies are integrating their respective platforms for simpler, more accessible and easier to deploy advanced AI solutions for businesses without the complexity, cost or technical barriers typically associated with enterprise-grade technology.

"The companies showcased an AI-powered Voice Agent that allows businesses to deploy intelligent virtual assistants with dedicated fixed-line numbers. These AI agents can manage customer interactions, handle routine enquiries, schedule appointments and follow ups, process orders and provide personalised and always-on support at scale.