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TTML shares soar 11% on strategic tie-up with Tata Comm to accelerate AI adoption

TTML shares soar 11% on strategic tie-up with Tata Comm to accelerate AI adoption

TTML38.69(6.12%)

TTML said Tata Communications' Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI is among the first in the industry to offer speech-to-speech customer engagement solution with instant decision making, multilingual fluency.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 12:33 PM IST
TTML shares soar 11% on strategic tie-up with Tata Comm to accelerate AI adoptionBy bringing together Tata Communications’ communications capabilities with TTBS extensive reach into the SMB sector, the companies are integrating their respective platforms for simpler, more accessible and easier to deploy advanced AI solutions.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) rallied 11 per cent in Friday's session after the company in an exchange filing Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Communications Ltd to accelerate AI adoption among India’s Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) through a unified AI platform stack designed specifically for this segment.

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The collaboration combines their complementary strengths to unlock a large, underserved market opportunity and expand the total addressable market (TAM) for both organisations.

"TTBS is a trusted technology partner for India's SMBs, delivering business-ready digital solutions across connectivity, cloud and managed services. It has a robust GTM, with an extensive physical reach through a channel partner ecosystem and a digital B2B (“Do Big Cloud Hub”) exchange enabling businesses to discover, adopt and manage digital services," TTML said.

TTML said Tata Communications' Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI is among the first in the industry to offer speech-to-speech customer engagement solution with instant decision making, multilingual fluency, and sub-500 milliseconds latency performance.

"It is a new benchmark for customer engagement technology by enabling interactions that are personalised, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated across channels, redefining how businesses connect with their customers," TTML said.

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By bringing together Tata Communications’ communications capabilities with TTBS extensive reach into the SMB sector, the companies are integrating their respective platforms for simpler, more accessible and easier to deploy advanced AI solutions for businesses without the complexity, cost or technical barriers typically associated with enterprise-grade technology.

"The companies showcased an AI-powered Voice Agent that allows businesses to deploy intelligent virtual assistants with dedicated fixed-line numbers. These AI agents can manage customer interactions, handle routine enquiries, schedule appointments and follow ups, process orders and provide personalised and always-on support at scale.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 12:33 PM IST
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