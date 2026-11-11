TVS Motor expands global portfolio with Callisto 110 launch in Istanbul

TVS Motor Company shares closed at Rs 4,560 on Wednesday, gaining 1.54% from their previous close of Rs 4,491. The stock touched a high of Rs 4,636 during the trading session.

Commenting on the launch in Türkiye, Peyman Kargar, President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, "Turkiye is an important market in our international growth journey and we are pleased to introduce the TVS Callisto."

He added that the product had been developed around the requirements of everyday urban riders, combining performance, comfort and modern design. The company said the launch would strengthen its engagement with customers while supporting its long-term growth plans in the region.

Advertisement

The launch event in Istanbul brought together more than 50 attendees, including automobile enthusiasts and representatives from TVS Motor Company and Uğur Motorlu Araclar.

The scooter comes with a long seat, increased legroom, 12-inch alloy wheels and three-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. It also features a 33-litre under-seat storage compartment that can accommodate two half-face helmets, along with front-facing fuel filling, an all-in-one lock system and a glove box with mobile charging.

The TVS Callisto 110 will be available in three colour options, blue, white and red, at a starting price of 132,600 Turkish lira.