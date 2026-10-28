TVS Motor shares rise 4% as Q2 revenue hits record, profit jumps 52%

TVS Motor shares closed at Rs 4,239 apiece, up 3.93% from the previous close of Rs 4,078.80. The stock opened at Rs 4,106.80 and touched a high of Rs 4,260, representing a 4.4% rise from the previous close.

TVS Motor Q2 results: Sales hit record

TVS Motor registered its highest-ever quarterly sales at 1.9 million units in Q2 FY27, up 27% from around 1.5 million units in the year-ago quarter. Motorcycle sales increased 28% to 858,000 units, while scooter sales grew 29% to 825,000 units. Moped sales rose 12% to 157,000 units, and three-wheeler sales climbed 47% to 78,475 units.

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The company’s international business recorded 35% growth, with sales reaching 0.5 million units during the quarter. Its two-wheeler electric vehicle sales more than doubled, rising 133% to 186,186 units from 80,009 units in Q2 FY26.

TVS Motor H1 FY27 performance

For the half year ended September 2026, revenue increased 41% YoY to Rs 30,999 crore from Rs 21,986 crore. PAT rose 52% to Rs 2,551 crore from Rs 1,679 crore, while operating Ebitda increased 44% to Rs 3,998 crore. The Ebitda margin improved to 12.9% from 12.6%.

Total two-wheeler sales for the first half grew 28% to 3.5 million units. Three-wheeler sales increased 48% to 145,172 units, while international two- and three-wheeler sales rose 34% to 1 million units.