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TVS Motor shares rise 4% as Q2 revenue hits record, profit jumps 52%

TVS Motor shares rise 4% as Q2 revenue hits record, profit jumps 52%

TVSMOTOR4,239.90(3.74%)

TVS Motor's revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,103 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 11,905 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 4:46 PM IST
TVS Motor shares rise 4% as Q2 revenue hits record, profit jumps 52%TVS Motor shares closed at Rs 4,239 apiece, up 3.93% from the previous close of Rs 4,078.80.

TVS Motor Company Ltd shares rose 4% on Wednesday after the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer reported a 52% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,377 crore for the September quarter of FY27. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly operating revenue at Rs 17,103 crore, marking a 44% YoY increase.

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The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,103 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 11,905 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT rose to Rs 1,377 crore from Rs 904 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 47% YoY to Rs 2,219 crore from Rs 1,507 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 13% from 12.7%, an improvement of 30 basis points.

TVS Motor shares closed at Rs 4,239 apiece, up 3.93% from the previous close of Rs 4,078.80. The stock opened at Rs 4,106.80 and touched a high of Rs 4,260, representing a 4.4% rise from the previous close.

TVS Motor Q2 results: Sales hit record

TVS Motor registered its highest-ever quarterly sales at 1.9 million units in Q2 FY27, up 27% from around 1.5 million units in the year-ago quarter. Motorcycle sales increased 28% to 858,000 units, while scooter sales grew 29% to 825,000 units. Moped sales rose 12% to 157,000 units, and three-wheeler sales climbed 47% to 78,475 units.

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The company’s international business recorded 35% growth, with sales reaching 0.5 million units during the quarter. Its two-wheeler electric vehicle sales more than doubled, rising 133% to 186,186 units from 80,009 units in Q2 FY26.

TVS Motor H1 FY27 performance

For the half year ended September 2026, revenue increased 41% YoY to Rs 30,999 crore from Rs 21,986 crore. PAT rose 52% to Rs 2,551 crore from Rs 1,679 crore, while operating Ebitda increased 44% to Rs 3,998 crore. The Ebitda margin improved to 12.9% from 12.6%.

Total two-wheeler sales for the first half grew 28% to 3.5 million units. Three-wheeler sales increased 48% to 145,172 units, while international two- and three-wheeler sales rose 34% to 1 million units.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:46 PM IST
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