TVS Motor shares rise 4% as Q2 revenue hits record, profit jumps 52%

TVS Motor Company Ltd shares rose 4% on Wednesday after the two- and three-wheeler manufacturer reported a 52% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,377 crore for the September quarter of FY27. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly operating revenue at Rs 17,103 crore, marking a 44% YoY increase.
The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 17,103 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 11,905 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT rose to Rs 1,377 crore from Rs 904 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 47% YoY to Rs 2,219 crore from Rs 1,507 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 13% from 12.7%, an improvement of 30 basis points.