TVS Supply shares in focus as firm enters India's $28 bn aerospace and defence supply chain market

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are in focus on Tuesday after the integrated supply chain company said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Italy-based ALA Group, a global aerospace and defence supply chain integrator, to collaborate on opportunities in India’s rapidly expanding aerospace and defence sectors.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, TVS Supply Chain said India’s aerospace and defence market, estimated at about $28 billion, is among the most dynamic and profitable segments within industrial supply chains. It added that the sector is being driven by sustained demand for complex, regulated and mission-critical logistics and procurement services.

The MoU establishes a strategic framework for the two companies to jointly pursue aerospace and defence supply chain opportunities, with a particular focus on defence offset programmes. “The collaboration will initially focus on India, with potential to evaluate opportunities in other geographies over time,” the company said.

As part of the proposed partnership, TVS SCS and ALA Group will jointly provide integrated supply chain services across production and aftermarket lifecycles for aerospace and defence programmes. TVS SCS said it will leverage its long-standing defence and utilities supply chain experience gained through its UK operations, along with its strong domestic presence in India. This includes procurement, market access, government and stakeholder engagement, regulatory and licensing expertise, warehousing and logistics infrastructure, digital platforms and local execution capabilities.

The company will also draw on its operational expertise and long-standing relationships with aerospace and power systems customers across the Asia-Pacific region to support opportunities in India, particularly in aftermarket and in-service supply chains.

At present, TVS SCS’ aerospace, defence and utilities operations generate approximately $140 million in annual revenue, largely anchored in defence and utility programmes in the United Kingdom. ALA Group, which reported revenues of $345 million in 2024, will contribute its global aerospace and defence domain expertise, technology platforms and long-standing relationships, particularly in the production supply chain with international OEMs and operators across Europe, the US and the UK. The companies said the partnership offers significant headroom to scale their combined capabilities in India.