COMPANIES

NEWS

News
markets
stocks
UCO Bank reports 10% rise in Q1 net profit, more details

UCO Bank posted a 10% rise in net profit for Q1, reaching Rs 607 crore, with net interest income up by 7% to Rs 2,403 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025 2:14 PM IST
UCO Bank reports 10% rise in Q1 net profit, more details Net interest income, a key indicator of its core performance, grew by 7% year-over-year to ₹2,403 crore.
SUMMARY
  • UCO Bank's net profit grew 10% year-on-year to ₹607 crore
  • Net interest income increased 7% to ₹2,403 crore for the quarter
  • Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.63% from 2.69% last quarter

UCO Bank reported a decent financial performance for the quarter ended June 2025, with a 10% increase in net profit  to Rs 607 crore on a year-on-year basis. The state-run bank's net interest income, a key indicator of its core performance, grew by 7% year-over-year to ₹2,403 crore. This growth in net interest income reflects the bank's effective management of its interest-earning assets and funding costs, contributing to overall profitability. The strategic focus on enhancing core income has been instrumental in these results, showcasing resilience in a competitive market.

Related Articles

The bank also showed improvement in its asset quality. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio fell to 2.63% from 2.69% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs slipped to 0.45% from 0.50%. Provisions for the quarter fell sequentially to Rs 616 crore from  Rs 663 crore in March, suggesting stronger credit management and recovery efforts. This reduction in provisions indicates fewer defaults and more effective loan portfolio management. Following the announcement, shares of UCO Bank traded at ₹31.82, a decrease of 0.96%. The market's reaction, despite positive indicators, reflects a cautious sentiment among investors.

The bank's performance metrics, such as the reduction in NPA ratios and lower provisions, suggest stable asset quality amid challenging market conditions. Despite these positive indicators, the modest decline in share price might signal investor caution or market volatility. The financial results underscore UCO Bank's ongoing efforts to enhance its financial health and operational efficiency. The bank's strategic initiatives to improve asset quality and operational performance are crucial for sustaining long-term growth and maintaining investor confidence. These efforts are pivotal in navigating the complexities of the current economic landscape and ensuring sustained profitability.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 2:14 PM IST
