UCO Bank shares rise 7% on Q4 earnings, check details 

Shares of UCO Bank rose over 7% on Tuesday after the lender reported a 24% rise in Q4 net profit. UCO Bank's Q4 net profit came at Rs 652 crore compared to Rs 526 crore in the corresponding period last year. UCO Bank's operating profit for the last quarter came at Rs 1,699 crore, rising 33.48% YoY from Rs 1,273 crore in Q4 FY2023-24.

Advertisement

The lender's total business clocked a growth of 14.12% YoY to Rs 5,13,527 crore as of March 31, 2025, with gross advances climbing 17.72% YoY to Rs 2,19,985 crore. Total deposits rose 11.56% YoY to Rs 2,93,542 crore.

In terms of asset quality, the lender reported an improvement in both gross and net NPA ratios. Gross NPA ratio slipped 77 basis points YoY to 2.69% as of March 31, 2025. Net NPAs improved to 0.50%, a reduction of 39 basis points YoY. The provision coverage ratio stood at 96.69%.

The board of the lender announced a dividend of 3.90% for FY2024-25, amounting to Rs 0.39 per equity share.

For the full fiscal, UCO Bank reported a 47.80% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 2,445 crore compared to Rs 1,654 crore in the previous fiscal. Net Interest Income (NII) climbed 23.35% YoY to Rs 2,698 crore in Q4 and 18.88% YoY to Rs 9,630 crore for the full year.

Advertisement

UCO Bank stock gained up to 7.28% to Rs 33.15 against the previous close of Rs 30.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 40,126 crore.

Total 39.83 crore shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 12.88 crore. The share hit 52-week high of Rs 62.29 on June 3, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 26.83 on April 7, 2025.

UCO Bank stock is trading higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 45.30% in one year and fallen 25% in three months. The share has gained 169.59% in three years.