Ugro Capital shares down 22% YTD; what's next for this smallcap?

Shares of Ugro Capital Ltd declined for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, slipping 0.85 per cent to close at Rs 175.15. At this level, the stock is down 22.28 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The tech-driven non-banking financial company (NBFC) recently acquired Profectus Capital in an all-cash deal worth Rs 1,400 crore. The smallcap firm said the strategic acquisition would instantly increase its assets under management (AUM) by 29 per cent, raising the total consolidated AUM to approximately Rs 15,471 crore.

On technical setup, a few analysts suggested that support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 172.6-170 range.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, believes Ugro Capital has strong support around Rs 170. He suggests that a decisive close above Rs 177 could open the path for an upside towards Rs 195.

On the other hand, Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran holds a bearish view, noting that the stock faces stiff resistance at Rs 180. He warns that a daily close below Rs 172.6 could drag the stock down to Rs 165 in the near term.

The counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 45.34. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.90 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.04. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 11.66 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.95. According to Trendlyne data, Ugro Capital has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility.

As of June 2025, BSE data showed that the promoters held a mere 2.25 per cent stake in the company.