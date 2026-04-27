UltraTech Cement Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, and the largest cement manufacturer in India is set to announce its Q4 earnings and fiscal earnings on April 27, (Monday). The company would also consider dividend on its equity shares.

Meanwhile, shares of UltraTech Cement were trading on a flat note at Rs 12112.20 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 12,010.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.56 lakh crore. The cement stock has gained 10% in a month.

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"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th April, 2026, inter alia, to: i. consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending 31st March, 2026 (“financial results”);

i. recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the year ending 31st March, 2026," said the cement maker in a filing to bourses.

UltraTech Cement Q4 earnings expectations

Nuvama Research sees consolidated volumes to rise about 12 per cent YoY. However blended EBITDA per tonne may fall about 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,099.

Nomura Research sees operating cost per tonne to rise by 2 per cent on a year on year basis on higher raw material and power and fuel costs. Volumes are expected to rise 10 per cent y-o-y while EBITDA per tonne is likely to improve by Rs 85 q-o-q to Rs 1,085.

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PL Capital expects consolidated volumes to rise about 9% YoY to about 45.3 MT on seasonal strength and higher market share. Blended realisation is likely to fall 1% quarter on quarter. Consolidated EBITDA per tonne is seen rising Rs 81 on a quarter on quarter basis to Rs 1,088, but falling by Rs 24 on a YoY basis.

UltraTech Cement Q3 earnings

UltraTech Cement reported a 32% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,792 crore in Q3, excluding exceptional items. Revenue from operations rose 22.5% to Rs 21,506 crore compared to Rs 17,555 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA for the quarter came at Rs 4,051 crore, a 29% rise compared to Rs 3,142 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.