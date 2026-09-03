UltraTech Cement shares: Brokerage sees 34% upside; points to C&W foray as positive

UltraTech is targeting a 6-7 per cent share of the domestic C&W market by FY30. Choice said the initiative represents a measured entry into an adjacent category rather than an aggressive diversification bet.

At full capacity utilisation, which Choice estimates could be achieved around FY30-31, the wires and cables business has the potential to generate annual revenue of around Rs 9,000 crore. This would translate into an estimated asset turnover of around 5 times.

Assuming an EBITDA margin of 10-12 per cent, broadly in line with established industry players, Choice estimates that the business could deliver an asset-level return on capital employed (ROCE) of more than 20 per cent at peak utilisation.

The brokerage's calculations also suggest shareholder returns of around 8 per cent, indicating that the project could be value accretive. Choice said the C&W business compares favourably with several alternative capital-deployment opportunities.

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"We value UltraTech Cement using an EV/CE-based methodology, assigning a 3.8x FY28E EV/CE multiple, which translates into a 12-month TP of Rs 15,210/share. Importantly, our current valuation does not factor in any potential value accretion from the company's wires and cables foray, as we prefer to monitor the execution and progress of the new business before incorporating its contribution, the brokerage mentioned.

"UltraTech Cement remains our preferred large-cap cement play, supported by its superior long-term earnings visibility and strong execution capabilities," it further said.