Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday on the back of rising geopolitical tension between the US and Iran, adding to woes around supply of crude oil and gas, adding to inflationary woes. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,097 points, or 1.37 per cent, to close at 78,918.90, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 315.45 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 24,450.45 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Colgate Palmolive India Ltd (Colpal), Thermax and United Breweries Ltd (UBL), are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



United Breweries | Buy | Target Price: Rs: 2,040-2,060 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,500

UBL has delivered a significant bullish breakout on the daily chart, successfully completing a classic inverse head and shoulders bottom pattern. The decisive move above the neckline at Rs 1,650 level, accompanied by a noticeable volume spike, confirms a trend reversal from its previous corrective phase. Currently, the stock is challenging its long-term moving average placed at Rs 1,739 levels, with the RSI and the MACD maintaining a strong positive trajectory. This technical alignment suggests a shift in momentum and points towards the next upswing into the prices. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of 1730-1750 levels with the expected upside of Rs 2,040-2,060 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,550 levels

Recommended by: SMC Global



Colgate Palmolive | Buy | Target Price: Rs: 2,420-2,530 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,029

Colpal posted a fresh breakout from a falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart around Rs 2,180-level and successfully retested the breakout line during the current week. The breakout occurred with strong volume, suggesting solid buying interest and confirming the strength of the move. It is trading above its key moving averages, which further supports the bullish outlook. From a momentum perspective, the RSI remains above the midpoints, indicating sustained strength. Based on the technical setup, investors can consider accumulating the stock around Rs 2,200 levels. On the downside, Rs 2,029 should be considered as a crucial support level to effectively manage the risk. On the upside, Colpal has potential to move towards Rs 2,420-2,530 levels in the medium to long-term.

Recommended by: Choice Broking



Thermax | Buy | Target Price: Rs: 3,660-3,675 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,920

Thermax Ltd is flashing a major trend-reversal signal on its daily chart, having successfully carved out a robust triple bottom pattern near the 2750 support zone. This structural formation suggests that the stock has found a firm floor after a period of distribution, with buyers now stepping in aggressively to absorb supply. The price action is currently challenging its long-term descending trend line and a horizontal resistance hurdle at 3200. A decisive breakout above this level, backed by a surge in volume, would confirm the pattern’s completion and a shift in market sentiment. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy in a stock above 3220 levels for the expected upside of Rs 3,660- 3,675 levels with stop loss below Rs 2,920 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global